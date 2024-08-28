The NRL season is down to just a fortnight ago, and the race for final spots on the ladder is still on with a series of big games to determine who will make the knockout rounds.

Here is how the final two rounds will play out, with every team's best and worst-case scenarios.

For the following calculations, we have used a maximum of a 40-point for and against differential per game played.

1. Melbourne Storm

Current position: 1st, 18 wins, 4 losses, 42 points, +213

Run home: North Queensland Cowboys (away), Brisbane Broncos (away)

The Storm have locked up the minor premiership with two weeks to go and are resting a majority of their best 17 for this week's game against the Cowboys.

They could well do the same against Brisbane in Round 27, with both of those teams desperate for wins to improve their standing.

Best-case finish: 1st

Worst case finish: 1st

Likely finish: 1st

2. Sydney Roosters

Current position: 2nd, 15 wins, 7 losses, 36 points, +269

Run home: Canberra Raiders (home), South Sydney Rabbitohs (away)

The Roosters are still an outside chance of finishing as low as fifth, although they'd need things to blow up spectacularly.

Games against the Raiders and Rabbitohs, though, should allow them to cling onto second spot. We have them winning both and hosting a qualifying final.

Best-case finish: 2nd

Worst case finish: 5th

Likely finish: 2nd

3. Cronulla Sharks

Current position: 3rd, 15 wins, 7 losses, 36 points, +204

Run home: New Zealand Warriors (home), Manly Sea Eagles (away)

Two big games to finish the season for the Sharks, who, at their best, look a premiership contender. Whether they can find that, particularly against traditional bogey team the Sea Eagles in Round 27, remains to be seen.

We have them remaining in the top four on for and against, even with a loss in that game.

Best-case finish: 2nd

Worst case finish: 5th

Likely finish: 4th

4. Penrith Panthers

Current position: 4th, 15 wins, 7 losses, 36 points, +158

Run home: South Sydney Rabbitohs (home), Gold Coast Titans (home)

The Panthers, coming off a shock loss against the Raiders, have a fairly simple run home but could still drop out of the top four if they can't turn things around.

They have the worst for and against of the teams they are equal with ahead, but we expect them to finish third with a pair of wins and the Sharks falling short against Manly.

Best-case finish: 2nd

Worst case finish: 5th

Likely finish: 3rd

5. Canterbury Bulldogs

Current position: 5th, 14 wins, 8 losses, 34 points, +146

Run home: Manly Sea Eagles (away), North Queensland Cowboys (home)

The last two weeks of the season couldn't get any bigger for the Bulldogs as they clash with the two teams directly behind them.

Losses could ultimately see them hit the road for Week 1 of the finals, but we are tipping they will pull a pair of wins out of the fire to hang onto fifth spot.

Best-case finish: 2nd

Worst case finish: 7th

Likely finish: 5th

6. North Queensland Cowboys

Current position: 6th, 13 wins, 9 losses, 32 points, +43

Run home: Melbourne Storm (home), Canterbury Bulldogs (away)

The Cowboys have a difficult run home. The Storm might be resting most of their side this weekend, but we are still tipping them to pick up the win against a Cowboys side who have been inconsistent at best. A fired-up Bulldogs on the road in the final round should be too much to handle.

That leaves the Cowboys dropping to seventh and facing a road game in Week 1 of the finals - a disappointing result for Todd Payten's side, who seemed a shout for the top four not all that long ago with two byes and six of their final eight games at home up their sleeve.

Best-case finish: 4th

Worst case finish: 7th

Likely finish: 7th

7. Manly Sea Eagles

Current position: 7th, 12 wins, 9 losses, 1 draw, 31 points, +121

Run home: Canterbury Bulldogs (home), Cronulla Sharks (home)

The Sea Eagles are another club with a tricky run to the finish line. We have them beating the Sharks in Round 27 but falling short against Canterbury this weekend.

Two wins could push them as high as fifth, while they can no longer miss the eight in the worst case.

Best-case finish: 5th

Worst case finish: 8th

Likely finish: 6th

8. St George Illawarra Dragons

Current position: 8th, 11 wins, 11 losses, 28 points, -120

Run home: Parramatta Eels (away), Canberra Raiders (home)

On paper, the Dragons look like a criminally undeserving finals team with a for and against of negative 120. Once you realise all of that came in two games against the Roosters, though, it's not so bad.

Inconsistent as they have been, they have the inside running on a finals spot. Two wins would guarantee it, and one win would require the Broncos, Dolphins and Knights behind them (but with a better for and against) to, at best, split their results over the final weeks.

Still, we are backing the Dragons to break their six-year run without finals footy.

Best-case finish: 7th

Worst case finish: 12th

Likely finish: 8th

9. Brisbane Broncos

Current position: 9th, 10 wins, 12 losses, 26 points, +2

Run home: The Dolphins (home), Melbourne Storm (home)

Despite Kevin Walters emphatically declaring there was no doubt his side would play finals after their win over Parramatta last weekend, they do need the Dragons to slip up at least once ahead of them.

Then there is the added problem of playing Melbourne in the final round of the season. They have a horror record against the Storm, and with that all combined, it's hard to see the Broncos sneaking in.

Either way, this week's game against the Dolphins is the biggest so far between the two clubs.

Best-case finish: 8th

Worst case finish: 13th

Likely finish: 9th

10. The Dolphins

Current position: 10th, 10 wins, 12 losses, 26 points, -27

Run home: Brisbane Broncos (away), Newcastle Knights (away)

The Dolphins' season will all but end unless they can beat the Broncos this weekend. Unfortunately for them, we can't see a way over the line, although if they do, they play the struggling Knights in the final round.

They would be relying on the Dragons slipping up, but this week's game is the biggest in club history.

Best-case finish: 8th

Worst case finish: 13th

Likely finish: 10th

11. Newcastle Knights

Current position: 11th, 10 wins, 12 losses, 26 points, -70

Run home: Gold Coast Titans (home), The Dolphins (home)

The Knights need to win both of their games on the run-in because, while they have a for and against that's better than the Dragons, they are well short of the Broncos and Dolphins.

Two wins, and plenty of results going their way - that is, one win for the Dragons, Broncos and Dolphins at the most - is the only way they can qualify.

Best-case finish: 8th

Worst case finish: 13th

Likely finish: 11th

12. Canberra Raiders

Current position: 12th, 10 wins, 12 losses, 26 points, -131

Run home: Sydney Roosters (away), St George Illawarra Dragons (away)

The Raiders can still mathematically make the finals, but that's all it is. They have the worst for and against of all the teams in contention for eighth spot, so they will likely need the Dragons to drop both of their games and for the Broncos, Knights and Dolphins to drop both of theirs.

Given fixtures, that would mean the Broncos need to beat the Dolphins and lose to the Storm, the Dolphins need to beat the Knights after losing to the Broncos, and the Knights would need to beat the Titans before losing to the Dolphins. There are other possibilities, but it's in the same probability level.

Make sense? Good.

Best-case finish: 8th

Worst case finish: 13th

Likely finish: 12th

13. Gold Coast Titans

Current position: 13th, 8 wins, 14 losses, 22 points, -140

Run home: Newcastle Knights (away), Penrith Panthers (away)

A very disappointing campaign for the Titans means they are the first team here out of finals contention. Hard to see them winning either of their games on the run in either. AJ Brimson is out, and there is nothing to play for.

We have them dropping into the bottom four.

Best-case finish: 11th

Worst case finish: 15th

Likely finish: 14th

14. New Zealand Warriors

Current position: 14th, 8 wins, 14 losses, 1 draw, 21 points, -64

Run home: Cronulla Sharks (away), bye

The Warriors should be up and about for this week's game, the last for Shaun Johnson, but it's hard to see them getting the job done against a desperate Shire outfit.

The last-round bye should enable them to escape the bottom four.

Best-case finish: 13th

Worst case finish: 15th

Likely finish: 13th

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Current position: 15th, 7 wins, 15 losses, 20 points, -158

Run home: Penrith Panthers (away), Sydney Roosters (home)

A supremely difficult season for the Rabbitohs comes to an end with two games against top-four opposition.

Fair to say they should have the doors blown off in both games with a pair of losses, but they will hold onto 15th spot. Their for and against will ensure it.

Best-case finish: 13th

Worst case finish: 17th

Likely finish: 15th

16. Parramatta Eels

Current position: 16th, 5 wins, 17 losses, 16 points, -193

Run home: St George Illawarra Dragons (home), Wests Tigers (away)

On for and against, the Eels only need to win their last round game against the Wests Tigers to ensure they avoid the wooden spoon. A win against the Dragons in Round 26 would help their cause, though.

Best-case finish: 15th

Worst case finish: 17th

Likely finish: 17th

17. Wests Tigers

Current position: 17th, 6 wins, 17 losses, 16 points, -253

Run home: Bye, Parramatta Eels (home)

As mentioned above, the Tigers losing to the Eels in the last round will ensure they wind up with the wooden spoon. They have the bye this weekend and could move two points ahead pending the Eels' result against the Dragons, but have a terrible for and against.

Spoon Bowl in Round 27. Lock it in.

Best-case finish: 15th

Worst case finish: 17th

Likely finish: 16th

Likely final ladder

1. Melbourne Storm (46)

2. Sydney Roosters (40)

3. Penrith Panthers (40)

4. Cronulla Sharks (38)

5. Canterbury Bulldogs (38)

6. Manly Sea Eagles (33)

7. North Queensland Cowboys (32)

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (32)

9. Brisbane Broncos (28)

10. The Dolphins (28)

11. Newcastle Knights (28)

12. Canberra Raiders (26)

13. New Zealand Warriors (23)

14. Gold Coast Titans (22)

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (20)

16. Wests Tigers (20)

17. Parramatta Eels (16)

Likely Week 1 finals

Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm (1) vs Cronulla Sharks (4) at AAMI Park

Qualifying final 2: Sydney Roosters (2) vs Penrith Panthers (3) at Allianz Stadium

Elimination final 1: Canterbury Bulldogs (5) vs St George Illawarra Dragons (8) at ANZ Stadium

Elimination final 2: Manly Sea Eagles (6) vs North Queensland Cowboys (7) at 4 Pines Park