St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed his side are looking at more key signings ahead of the 2027 NRL season.\n\nFlanagan has been in the news in recent days after suggesting his side aren't going to be winning the premiership this year.\n\nSpeaking at a media opportunity in Las Vegas, the coach revealed he isn't setting stupid expectations of his side ahead of their season opener against the Canterbury Bulldogs, but will instead target a building season which will turn into more during 2027 with Keaon Koloamatangi and more signings to join the club.\n\n"We haven't said we've got a plan, but obviously we've had a lot of new staff and new players come in and Keaon [Koloamatangi] coming in next year and we'd like to think we're gonna get two or three more signings," he said per Wide World of Sports.\n\n"I'd love to say that we're good enough to go with the big dogs this year. We'll win a lot of footy games this year, but I'm just realistic - don't set stupid expectations.\n\n"If I said to Danny that we're gonna win the comp, that might have got more attention.\n\n"Every side would be saying finals without a doubt and we're on that as well … finals is every team in the competition's goal."\n\nThe Dragons finished 15th last year amid a horror injury toll, and will move into 2026 looking to improve, but with a new halfback in Daniel Atkinson and a young forward pack, having shipped away their most experienced in Jack de Belin during the off-season.\n\nThe Red V, who lost a number of games by close margins in 2025, including three by a point, did manage wins against most of the top four, and will look to build on that in 2026 as they target the finals for the first time since 2018.