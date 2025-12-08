On the lookout for a new CEO following the dismissal of Shane Richardson on Monday, the Wests Tigers have reportedly earmarked two new candidates as possible replacements.

Yet to confirm who will succeed Richardson, departing Manly Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov and current Wests Tigers GM of Football Shaun Mielekamp (set to take over on an interim basis) have both been linked to the job over the past few days.

Arriving at the Tigers in early 2024, Shaun Mielekamp transitioned to the GM of Football role in September after previously working at the club as the GM of Community, Foundation and Affiliates.

Before his time at the joint-venture, he spent nine years as CEO of the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, during which he took the club to new heights, both domestically and internationally.

This saw them secure consecutive Grand Final victories in 2023 and 2024, which saw them successfully rise from the bottom of the ladder.

While chatter suggests that Mielekamp is the frontrunner to be named the club's new chief executive, The Sydney Morning Herald has named former St George Illawarra Dragons CEO Ryan Webb and ex-Penrith Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher as other external options.

“It's been a privilege to be part of the Wests Tigers and see what we've been able to achieve as a club,” Richardson said on Monday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Benji Marshall, the players, staff, sponsors and fans for their support over the last two years.

“We've got a fantastic group of staff who work tremendously hard – from administration through to football – and their efforts in turning this club around need to be recognised, without them the club would not be in the position it is today."