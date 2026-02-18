The future of NRL broadcasting is still up in the air, as streaming and broadcasting giants are expected to propose bids.

Seven West Media have already won the rights to this year's rugby league world cup for about $12 million.

Channel 7 boss Chris Jones has revealed he will start having conversations with NRL chairman Peter V'landys about increasing the amount of league content on the free-to-air network.

“The Rugby League World Cup comes at the end of this year,” Jones told Kane Cornes on SEN's Locked In. “We're terribly excited about that and it sits in a beautiful slot.