The future of NRL broadcasting is still up in the air, as streaming and broadcasting giants are expected to propose bids.
Seven West Media have already won the rights to this year's rugby league world cup for about $12 million.
Channel 7 boss Chris Jones has revealed he will start having conversations with NRL chairman Peter V'landys about increasing the amount of league content on the free-to-air network.
“The Rugby League World Cup comes at the end of this year,” Jones told Kane Cornes on SEN's Locked In.
“We're terribly excited about that and it sits in a beautiful slot.
“Of course, we would love to get a piece of some of the NRL. What that looks like, who knows? But we will start those discussions with Peter and the team.
"They have a great sport.
“We love what we have with the AFL Thursday to Sunday; we would be silly not to put our hats in the ring.”
The network are currently expanding AFL show The Agenda Setters into NRL for the 2026 season with a new panel that would begin from round one of the upcoming season, and continue into the end of the Rugby League World Cup 2026.
“We cannot wait to expand Seven's sport offering into the NRL season. The Agenda Setters: Rugby League will do just as the name suggests and be at the forefront of news and opinion from the start of the NRL season right through to the end of the Rugby League World Cup,” he said.
