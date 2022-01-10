Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica will plead not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police charged the 27-year-old Fijian born Storm player for a November 13 incident where he is alleged to have assaulted a 30-year-old woman outside a Fortitude Valley venue.

He was originally stood down by the Storm on November 26, before the NRL became involved on December 20, deciding to use the competition's no-fault stand down rule against Kamikamica, meaning he will be unable to play until his case is resolved.

He will continue training with the Storm during this period however, in much the same way Jack de Belin did with the St George Illawarra Dragons during a nearly two-year absence, and Manase Fainu is currently doing at the Manly Sea Eagles during his court case, which is due to be heard this year.

According to a Fox Sports report, Kamikamica didn't appear in court on Monday when the matter was first mentioned, however, his lawyer Bernie Balmer appeared via video link from Melbourne and confirmed the forward would plead not guilty.

Balmer also asked for urgency in the matter.

“As the NRL has stood him down, there’s some urgency to this,” Mr Balmer told the court.

“I’d like to make submissions to the prosecution to look at the CCTV footage, to determine whether a judge or magistrate would find him guilty ... they might form an opinion.”

A Melbourne statement from December 20 confirmed Kamikamica would continue training with the club, and also confirmed Kamikamica was going to enter a plea of not guilty for the alleged offence.

"The NRL has today advised Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica that he will be subject to the NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy," the statement read.

"Kamikamica was stood down from training by Storm in November after he was charged with assault. He has since informed the club he intends to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges.

"The NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy allows Kamikamica to continue training, but he will be unavailable for selection to play while court proceedings are ongoing.

"As a result of the policy, and having considered all available information, the club believes it is appropriate that Kamikamica returns to training tomorrow.

"The club will make no further comment as the matter is now before the courts."

Kamikamica is due to return to court on February 9.