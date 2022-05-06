Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Matt Moylan is in a contract stand-off with the club as rivals circle.

Having signed a one-year deal for this season, Moylan is enjoying some of his best football, which has opened the door for several keen suitors.

As reported by Dave Riccio on Triple M, Moylan is chasing a two-year deal, which has prompted other clubs to circle if his demands are not met.

Moylan is seeking to secure his immediate future by locking in a deal for 2023 and 2024, something the Sharks have not yet offered. Sensing an opportunity, there are reportedly at least three other NRL clubs monitoring the situation.

Riccio reported: “Matt Moylan was signed by Craig Fitzgibbon for this season only. He is off-contract and I dare say he is playing some of his best football. He has been sensational partnering Nicho Hynes."

Shedding further light on the situation, he went on to say, “I can tell you that Sharks management met with Matt Moylan’s management last week.

“Moylan [is] coming towards the back end of his career [and] wants a bit of security. He wants more than a one-year deal next time around and he is pushing for a two-year deal at the Cronulla Sharks.

“What is happening behind the scenes is other clubs are watching how Moylan goes. They are looking at his experience and maybe he can work in more of a mentoring role as he transitions into the back end of his career for a younger half.

“There are at least three other clubs seriously considering making a play for Matt Moylan"

Riccio's comments come off the back of claims last week that Kevin Walters and the Broncos were keeping a keen eye on the former Panther, with the Red Hill franchise reportedly open to luring Moylan north to partner with Adam Reynolds as soon as next season.

Moylan has been playing some of his best football this season, which at 30-years-of-age is impressive given he hasn't featured in more than 15 games in a season since 2018.

With it appearing that his injury woes are behind him, the Sharks now face a tough decision regarding the five-eighth.