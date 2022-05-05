The St George Illawarra Dragons have officially released Daniel Alvaro, who has taken up a contract with Toulouse Olympique in the English Super League through to the end of the 2024 season.

It's anticipated Alvaro will link up with his new teammates in the next week following the release.

The prop, who previously played for the Parramatta Eels between 2015 and 2020, as well as spending a brief period on load with the New Zealand Warriors during 2020, has played a total of 114 games.

The Mittagong Lions junior also spent time in the Brisbane Broncos system, playing for the club's NYC team, before switching to the Eels. He was included in the 2015 NSW residents team to play Queensland, and was included in the NSW Cup team of the year in the same season.

@TOXIII have announced the signing of Daniel Alvaro with immediate effect until the end of 2024

He played 19 games for the Dragons during the 2021 season, but is yet to be sighted on the field this year, falling behind new recruits Aaron Woods and George Burgess in the pecking order.

The now 28-year-old was, at one stage, fighting for a starting spot in the Parramatta pack, and played for Italy at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, representing the nation in three Tests.

Alvaro said he was excited to join Toulouse.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to join Toulouse Olympique and I can't wait to join the team," Alvaro said.

Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain said the club were excited to have Alvaro join.

“Powerful and a good defender, Daniel will undoubtedly bring his high-level experience to the team," Sarrazain said.

"Always in the desire to continue to improve the team, he arrives at a key moment of the season to help the players at the dawn of the return phase of the competition. We can't wait to see him in the colors of the TO so that he can show us all his talent.

Toulouse, in their first season at the top of the English game after winning promotion last year, are sitting at the bottom of the table, four points behind their nearest rival Wakefield Trinity as they look to avoid being relegated.

The club also recently signed another ex-Dragon in Corey Norman.