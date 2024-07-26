The Wests Tigers could be without several players for next week's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys, as four players failed to finish the match against the New Zealand Warriors.

Rookie winger Luke Laulilii will be absent from next week's match due to the mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols after failing a HIA.

While centre Starford To'a has re-injured his hamstring in his return match back from the injury and is likely to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines.

Adam Doueihi will likely return to the team after being managed this round, while fellow centre Justin Olam remains out with a knee injury.

"Starford's done his hamstring," Benji Marshall said after the match.

"He's just come back from one, and it was the other one he's done. He'll be out for a while."

In more bad news for the Wests Tigers, they could also be without forward Isaiah Papali'i and five-eighth young gun Lachlan Galvin after the duo failed to finish the match.

The club has yet to confirm what type of injury or the severity of the injury they have sustained, but Marshall admitted that "they might not feature next week as well".

As Adam Doueihi gets set to take To'a's place on the team, the club could also be without David Klemmer, Alex Lobb, and Justin Olam. Aidan Sezer is also unavailable due to suspension.

The injury to Galvin will hit the hardest as the club will have to shake up their halves pairing yet again.

Jayden Sullivan will likely be recalled back into the team following some strong performances in the NSW Cup and will partner either Latu Fainu or skipper Apisai Koroisau - Tallyn Da Silva will keep the dummy-half role.