Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager Phil Gould has provided an update on Stephen Crichton after the skipper was rubbed out of Saturday's match against the Brisbane Broncos.

Crichton's absence from the team this round not only creates a huge hole in the centres on the edge of the field, but the Bulldogs will sorely miss his leadership.

Gould confirmed that Crichton has sustained a neck injury last week and at this moment in time there is no timeline on when he could potentially return.

Injured his neck last week … Bravely played on … Refused to be replaced … Pinched nerves and lost power to arm … Recovery period unknown at this stage … https://t.co/YrLgXF1vrF — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) July 26, 2024

The injury to Crichton comes after it was revealed that front-rower Chris Patolo would miss the remainder of the season due to the injury.

The duo's absence adds to the club's injury list, which also includes Drew Hutchison (Round 22), Josh Addo-Carr (Round 23), Max King (TBA), Jaeman Salmon (TBC), Ryan Sutton (2025), Karl Oloapu (2025) and Blake Taaffe (finals).