As the Manly Sea Eagles continue to build their roster for the future, they have added the services of an Australian Schoolboy representative to their Top 30 squad for 2026.

Drawing comparisons to Payne Haas, front-rower Simione Laiafi was recently crowned as an Australian Schoolboys representative and is also formerly a NSW U17s representative.

Coming through the club's ranks, Laiafi began the season in the SG Ball Cup before progressing to the Jersey Flegg Cup, where he has become one of the Sea Eagles' best young talents.

After receiving Australian Schoolboys honours, the Manly Sea Eagles confirmed he is contracted with the club for the next couple of years.

Laiafi will be promoted to the club's development list next year before transitioning into the club's Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season.

His inclusion into the Top 30 in two years' time makes Laiafi the 18th player signed for the 2026 season.

Manly Top 30 Roster in 2026

1. Tolutau Koula

2. Lehi Hopoate

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Reuben Garrick

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Joey Walsh

8. Jake Trbojevic

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Taniela Paseka

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Ben Trbojevic

13. Nathan Brown

14. Jake Simpkin

15. Caleb Navale

16. Jaxson Paulo

17. Josh Aloiai

18. Simione Laiafi