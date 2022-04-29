With a deal to remain in the Shire beyond the cessation of the 2022 season still yet to arise, veteran playmaker Matt Moylan has reportedly received interest from north of the border.

Despite suggestions that Moylan wishes to stay on with the Sharks and that Cronulla have expressed a desire to keep the 30-year-old on their books, a signature is still to be secured.

According to News Corp scribe Dean Ritchie, the Brisbane Broncos - a side still on the hunt for a suitable partner for recent import Adam Reynolds - are said to be interested in luring the ex-Panther to the River City.

Though a move to playing alongside the tattooed former Rabbitoh would only be made should the Sharks fail to provide Moylan with a two-year extension, the one-time Kangaroo now has an alternative playing option up his sleeve.

And with Reynolds and Moylan having linked together during New South Wales' failed Origin campaign in 2016, existing chemistry between the Redfern and Baulkham Hills products is evident.

With Moylan still in the final year of his deal at Shark Park, the Broncos are yet to make an official move for the former wunderkind.

However, as per Ritchie's reports, Broncos' head coach Kevin Walters is keeping tabs on Moylan's form alongside current Cronulla halves partner, Nicho Hynes.

Embed from Getty Images

Thursday night's fixture between the Sharks and Broncos provided Moylan with the perfect opportunity to hedge his bets in regard to his future, and with 99 run-metres and a first-half try, the steady-hand did his chances no harm despite the 16-7 loss.

With the half currently earning within the vicinity of $350,000 for the 2022 season after inking an extension at the end of last year, Moylan's manager, Allan Gainey, shed light on his client's demands.

“Matt is the talk of the town in Cronulla about how well he is going,” Gainey told Ritchie.

“I believe the club would definitely want to keep him now that he is back to his best form.

“We’re hopeful they will front up with a two-year offer in the foreseeable future otherwise I’m sure there would be other interest in Matt, because of his experience.”

Moylan will next earn an opportunity to impress all parties when he and the Sharks take on the Warriors at home next Sunday afternoon.