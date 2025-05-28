Tom Trbojevic will miss Saturday's clash with the Broncos after aggravating a corked quad that has now developed into a myofascial complication.

It's the latest in a string of setbacks for the Manly fullback who pulled up sore after last week's loss to Parramatta and has since undergone scans confirming he needs to be rested.

Coach Anthony Seibold confirmed Trbojevic will not be risked with the short turnaround before facing Newcastle casting further doubt on his availability for that fixture as well.

Myofascial injury refers to damage to the fascia, which is the connective tissue that surrounds muscles (like the skin of the sausage). Quicker recovery than a muscle strain but adds challenge to a usually straightforward muscle cork recovery. No surprise Manly playing it safe. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 28, 2025

Adding to Manly's injury toll, Jake Trbojevic has been ruled out concussion protocols while Siua Taukeiaho is sidelined with a calf issue.

Daly Cherry-Evans remains in doubt and will be reassessed on Friday.

Despite growing calls for Tom Trbojevic to be shifted out of fullback, Seibold is unmoved, referencing GPS data to support his argument that the positional workload does not warrant a change.

He noted Trbojevic makes just as many metres and even more tackles at centre.