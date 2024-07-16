Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic's experiment at centre is over, and his return to fullback brought with it a solid points haul in Round 19 of Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL MVP race.

This week saw only one unanimous best on ground - that being the performance of Jayden Campbell for the Gold Coast Titans in their win over the Parramatta Eels.

Elsewhere, Jack Bostock, Trai Fuller, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braydon Trindall, Jaydn Su'A, Kotoni Staggs, Christian Tuipulotu, Lehi Hopoate and Trbojevic were players voted as the best on ground by at least one judge.

Trbojevic's 18-point haul was the only movement in the top ten during the shortened Round 19, where Origin players sat out and only five games were played.

His total moves him to 122 votes for the season, although still 60 votes behind Jahrome Hughes, who continues to hold a seven-vote lead a the top of affairs.

Here are all the votes from Round 19.

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as of July 16.