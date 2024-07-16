Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic's experiment at centre is over, and his return to fullback brought with it a solid points haul in Round 19 of Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL MVP race.
This week saw only one unanimous best on ground - that being the performance of Jayden Campbell for the Gold Coast Titans in their win over the Parramatta Eels.
Elsewhere, Jack Bostock, Trai Fuller, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braydon Trindall, Jaydn Su'A, Kotoni Staggs, Christian Tuipulotu, Lehi Hopoate and Trbojevic were players voted as the best on ground by at least one judge.
Trbojevic's 18-point haul was the only movement in the top ten during the shortened Round 19, where Origin players sat out and only five games were played.
His total moves him to 122 votes for the season, although still 60 votes behind Jahrome Hughes, who continues to hold a seven-vote lead a the top of affairs.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 19.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jack Bostock
|Trai Fuller
|Jack Bostock
|Trai Fuller
|4
|Trai Fuller
|Jack Bostock
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|3
|Alex Johnston
|Cody Walker
|Trai Fuller
|Jack Bostock
|2
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Taane Milne
|Cody Walker
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Cody Walker
|Jacob Gagai
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|4
|Braydon Trindall
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Braydon Trindall
|3
|Briton Nikora
|Jesse Ramien
|William Kennedy
|Jesse Ramien
|2
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|Jesse Ramien
|Briton Nikora
|1
|Jesse Ramien
|William Kennedy
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Jaydn Su'A
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Jaydn Su'A
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Kotoni Staggs
|Christian Tuipulotu
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|2
|Jacob Liddle
|Jacob Liddle
|Max Feagai
|Jacob Liddle
|1
|Max Feagai
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristian Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Lehi Hopoate
|4
|Tom Trbojevic
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|Tom Trbojevic
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Jason Saab
|Nathan Brown
|Jason Saab
|Jamie Humphreys
|1
|Jamie Humphreys
|Jason Saab
|Nathan Brown
|Jason Saab
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|182
|2
|James
Tedesco
|0
|175
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|163
|4
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|141
|5
|Tom
Trbojevic
|18
|122
|6
|Sam
Walker
|0
|114
|6
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|114
|8
|Zac
Lomax
|0
|111
|9
|Ben
Hunt
|0
|102
|10
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|99
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as of July 16.