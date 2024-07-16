Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic's experiment at centre is over, and his return to fullback brought with it a solid points haul in Round 19 of Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL MVP race.

This week saw only one unanimous best on ground - that being the performance of Jayden Campbell for the Gold Coast Titans in their win over the Parramatta Eels.

Elsewhere, Jack Bostock, Trai Fuller, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braydon Trindall, Jaydn Su'A, Kotoni Staggs, Christian Tuipulotu, Lehi Hopoate and Trbojevic were players voted as the best on ground by at least one judge.

Trbojevic's 18-point haul was the only movement in the top ten during the shortened Round 19, where Origin players sat out and only five games were played.

His total moves him to 122 votes for the season, although still 60 votes behind Jahrome Hughes, who continues to hold a seven-vote lead a the top of affairs.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 19.

 2024-07-11T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
36
FT
28
   SOU
   Crowd: 10,023
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jack Bostock Trai Fuller Jack Bostock Trai Fuller
4 Trai Fuller Jack Bostock Tevita Pangai Junior Tevita Pangai Junior
3 Alex Johnston Cody Walker Trai Fuller Jack Bostock
2 Tevita Pangai Junior Tevita Pangai Junior Taane Milne Cody Walker
1 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Cody Walker Jacob Gagai

 

 2024-07-12T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
58
FT
6
   WST
   Crowd: 10,912
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Ronaldo Mulitalo Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Ronaldo Mulitalo
4 Braydon Trindall Ronaldo Mulitalo Ronaldo Mulitalo Braydon Trindall
3 Briton Nikora Jesse Ramien William Kennedy Jesse Ramien
2 Kayal Iro Kayal Iro Jesse Ramien Briton Nikora
1 Jesse Ramien William Kennedy Kayal Iro Kayal Iro

 

 2024-07-13T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
24
FT
16
   PAR
   Crowd: 16,670
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell
4 Phillip Sami Phillip Sami Phillip Sami Phillip Sami
3 Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson
2 Chris Randall Reagan Campbell-Gillard Reagan Campbell-Gillard Reagan Campbell-Gillard
1 Reagan Campbell-Gillard Alofiana Khan-Pereira Alofiana Khan-Pereira Lorenzo Mulitalo

 

 2024-07-13T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
26
FT
30
   STI
   Crowd: 34,224
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Christian Tuipulotu Jaydn Su'A Christian Tuipulotu Kotoni Staggs
4 Jaydn Su'A Christian Tuipulotu Kotoni Staggs Christian Tuipulotu
3 Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs Jaydn Su'A Jaydn Su'A
2 Jacob Liddle Jacob Liddle Max Feagai Jacob Liddle
1 Max Feagai Tristan Sailor Tristian Sailor Tristan Sailor

 

 2024-07-14T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
44
FT
6
   NEW
   Crowd: 17,298
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Lehi Hopoate Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Lehi Hopoate
4 Tom Trbojevic Lehi Hopoate Lehi Hopoate Tom Trbojevic
3 Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick
2 Jason Saab Nathan Brown Jason Saab Jamie Humphreys
1 Jamie Humphreys Jason Saab Nathan Brown Jason Saab

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as of July 16.