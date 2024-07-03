The recent signing of Chad Townsend by the Sydney Roosters has the majority of league fans asking one thing ...

"...Really?"

On paper, this makes little to no sense. An aging halfback, hardly setting the league on fire, moving to Sydney to play for the Roosters.

I get it, this is a premiership-winning halfback, widely known as one of the competition's genuine good guys, who can do a job.

That said, with the greatest of respects to the man who lead my Sharks to their first ever title ... really?

It did get me thinking about recent, similar signings. Players who were signed to a chorus of indifference, and the impacts they ultimately had.

Here are ten signings who arrived under, shall we say, mixed reviews!? All of which turned out more than a little okay.