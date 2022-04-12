Round five saw a sweet and satisfying return to close games, to a point. We saw a golden point thriller and a game that could have been won in the final seconds sandwiched in between two blow outs.

Overall it was a brilliant weekend of footy played in a host of different weather conditions.

How did the results affect your team's landing spot in this week's power rankings?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Another week and another comfortable Penrith win. You can set your clock to this side. Dylan Edwards tops the metres, Isaah Yeo is best on-field and Taylan May scores a try.

60 per cent possession, an 82 per cent completion rate, 550 more running metres, five line breaks to two. This was the stereotypical, dominant Penrith performance with very little fuss.

I'm almost running out of good things to say about this football side. They're five and zero, with only one win that can be described as "not comfortable" and Nathan Cleary is yet to even register a try assist yet.

2. Cronulla Sharks (2)

There was a party in the Sunday afternoon sun in the Shire as the Sharks cruised to a 30-4 victory over the Tigers. This despite the fact the Sharks never left second, or even possibly third gear.

Overall the performance was just a little above average yet the win was oh so easy. That says a lot about where Craig Fitzgibbon has his side right now.

The back three of William Kennedy, Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo are dominating all and sundry which is propelling the Sharks from even their own end. Jesse Ramien has been near flawless from Round 2 onward.

3. Melbourne Storm (3)

30-16. Papenhuyzen, Grant, Munster and Hughes all star. Despite the odd moment of having to defend their line, this was the mighty Melbourne Storm at their best.

The Storm spine are all firing behind an equally dominant forward pack. Josh King is yet another Bellamy find.

Scarily I get the feeling the Storm haven't even peaked yet this season. Their only loss came in golden point to the equally high flying Eels. They host the Sharks this Saturday in the game of the round.

4. Parramatta Eels (4)

Two games against the Titans for two entertaining wins. The Eels wrapped up a clean sweep over the Titans with a 26-20 win this past weekend.

Mitch Moses is in supreme form, as is his halves partner Dylan Brown, while King Gutho crossed for a double continuing his reign.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo were absolutely brutal in the middle. They dominated with well over 200 metres each. Isaiah Papali'i and Nathan Brown also dropped 180 metres to batter the Titans big men.

5. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors are absolutely flying right now. Yes they're "only" 3-2 and "only" beat the Cowboys in golden point but I'd argue they're the surprise packets to date.

Shaun Johnson's field goal and the emotional post-match interview was a genuine highlight and a joy to see. Jesse Arthars continues a genuine breakout season.

Addin Fonua-Blake came to life in his second stint and rolled the Cowboys pack to allow Johnson to slot the winner. Great win.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (9)

No Turbo, no worries! I'd argue that Tom Trbojevic not being there may actually be a positive in the long-term because they have to play a different brand of footy without him.

Daly Cherry-Evans has been very good over the past fortnight, especially with his boot. Karl Lawton looks a very good option at dummy half. Andrew Davey's try on return was incredible.

Haumole Olakau'atu is an absolute monster and scored a clever try on the night. Reuben Garrick filled in very well at fullback in the win.

7. Sydney Roosters (12)

The Roosters take a big jump this weekend after a brilliant victory on Friday Night. Joseph Manu was almost untouchable in a man of the match effort.

Sam Walker took control despite being the junior halves partner. Angus Chrichton is adding plenty from the bench but they really missed his early impact this past week.

The Chooks are yet to truly reach the heights expected of them in 2022 but they've shown signs. If Tedesco and Keary click into gear then watch out!

8. Newcastle Knights (6)

Oh, this was oh so terrible. Kalyn Ponga's 46th-minute try was it in terms of highlights on the night. One try in two games of football just isn't good enough.

Bradman Best showed glimpses but is a long cry from the Origin hopeful he was once thought to be.

The Knights are here purely on their early season form. That unfortunately looks a long way back now and another loss this weekend sounds alarm bells.

9. Gold Coast Titans (7)

The Titans are enduring an average season. They sit 10th (9th here) with two wins and three losses yet I still can't get a read on where this side is at.

For 79 minutes David Fifita was ok, solid. He made one destructive run in that other minute that was arguably the highlight of the week. The Titans need that Fifita far more often.

AJ Brimson laid on two try assists and looked threatening but his running game has been blunted since his move away from fullback.

10. North Queensland Cowboys(8)

The one that got away? The Cowboys probably should be sitting three and two right now but allowed this game to slip through their fingers in golden point.

Scott Drinkwater was the Cowboys best, and for mine best on ground, upon his return to first grade. To think he has watched from the side lines across the opening month is astonishing.

$800,000 a year Chad Townsend failed to slot a field goal from 25 out with no pressure. Why did they not go to field goal specialist Valentine Holmes?

11. Brisbane Broncos (10)

The Broncos more than played their part in a brilliant Friday night thriller. If they had stolen the points in the final minute, you simply couldn't begrudge them.

Corey Oates crossed for a brilliant hattrick including a try in the 78th minute that set up a brilliant finish. Kotoni Staggs had his best game in two seasons and deserved his try and three (or any) Dally M points.

Payne Haas brushed off a ridiculous week off the field with a game-high 205 metres. Yes, this may have been a loss but they gained so much in defeat.

12. South Sydney Rabbitohs (14)

The Bunnies returned to winning ways with a 24-12 win over the Dragons on Saturday. At times they looked untouchable while at others they looked as though they had no idea.

Campbell Graham put his name back into Origin contention with a brilliant performance. Taane Milne's stats make for brilliant reading but he has completely taken Alex Johnston out of action.

Damien Cook threatened but the Bunnies spine just isn't lighting up as expected. Latrell Mitchell will miss eight weeks through injury.

13. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders sit two and three after five rounds with both of their wins arriving due to thrilling comebacks. They let the Storm run up a lead but never looked as though they would run them down.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad had his best game of the season but with yet another backline injury surely it's time to look at Xavier Savage.

This Canberra roster is stacked yet they are underperforming in a big way. They face the Cowboys on Thursday night which should kickstart their season.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

Ok... there were moments here. Given they were few and far between, but Jaydn Su'A and Mathew Feagai especially can be very proud of their work.

Unfortunately though the Dragons never really looked in a position to win. That no-look pass from Zac Lomax that lead to the butchering of a certain try sums up the Red V's season to date.

Pressure is building on the Dragons' coaching staff, and it's very much justified. This side was purpose-built by Anthony Griffin and thus far have not produced.

15. Canterbury Bulldogs (15)

The Dogs were soundly beaten by a far superior Penrith side on Sunday evening but there were positives. Kyle Flanagan added a touch of class they lacked until this past weekend.

Josh Addo-Carr made a brilliant line break and laid on a try, his first meaningful attacking play this season. Tevita Pangai Jr remains an offloading machine.

Despite the positives, ultimately a strange week off the field ended with a heavy loss. The losses are piling up.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

You cannot convince me that the Tigers didn't run out on Sunday afternoon expecting anything less than to be beaten with ease.

Luciano Leilua diving over the ball. Ken Maumalo watching the ball bounce into touch. The Tigers never looked like scoring apart from the last-minute gift they were given.

Michael McGuire fought for his job in the press conference. If only his players showed one tenth of that fight on the field.