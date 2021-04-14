NRL Round 5 featured stirring breakthrough wins for previously winless Manly and North Queensland, renewing hopes of a finals push after most fans and critics had drawn a line through their names for 2021.

In the third edition of Zero Tackle’s Top 8, This Warriors Life’s Will Evans counts down the best revivals horror starts during the NRL era.

