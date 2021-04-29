The NRL’s introduction of the two-point field goal for successful kicks from beyond the 40-metre line was derided as one of the more pointless rule changes of recent times.
But despite the assumption that it would be a rarely-used commodity, we’ve already seen Adam Reynolds boot the first two-point field goal in Round 5 and Nathan Cleary slot a crucial deadlock-breaker a week later.
To celebrate the elusive art of the field goal, Will Evans from This Warriors Life ranks the best exponents of the NRL era in this week’s Zero Tackle Top 8.
Some the most clutch, sweet-striking field goal kickers of the modern era, including Shaun Johnson, Anthony Milford, and icon match-winners Johnathan Thurston and Andrew Johns, couldn’t squeeze into this list.
Without further ado, here is this week’s edition: field goal exponents.
8. Jamie Soward
Soward plundered field goals with monotonous regularity during seven seasons with St George Illawarra, piloting 25 one-pointers between the posts in 140 games for the club from 2007-13. But none were more important than his deadlock-breaking strike late in the 2010 preliminary final against Wests Tigers, steering the Dragons into the decider and ultimately premiership glory with a 13-12 victory.
His sole field goal in three seasons at Penrith was one of the greats: a 33-metre bullet with 10 seconds of the Panthers’ qualifying final clash with the Roosters remaining, stealing a 19-18 upset. Soward projected his field goal prowess at age-group level, landing two field goals – including the match-winner from 40 metres out in extra-time – in the Roosters’ 14-13 Jersey Flegg Grand Final defeat of Cronulla in 2004.