Gold Coast Titans half Toby Sexton has secured an immediate release from the club to join the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Sexton's name has been a constant in the rumour mill in recent days after he was given permission to leave the Titans. It's believed he met with the Bulldogs last week.

The Titans revealed his release has become official on Tuesday morning to take up a contract offer with the Bulldogs.

Playing as part of a young spine at the Titans last year, Sexton struggled to make an impact on first-grade and was eventually dropped for Tanah Boyd.

That has remained this season, with Sexton only making a single appearance in first-grade, back in Round 6 as he put in a starring performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

A former junior Origin player, Sexton's talent could well be realised with a chance of scenery, and interim coach Jim Lenihan said Sexton leaves the club with the best wishes.

“Toby has been a wonderful clubman and is a great young man who has been given a chance to play more first grade football,” Lenihan said in a club statement.

“He's decided to take up an opportunity at the Bulldogs and we didn't want to stand in his way.

“I hope he grabs the opportunity in front of him and finishes the year off strongly and we thank him for all of his efforts while at the Titans.”

The Bulldogs have confirmed the contract runs until the end of 2024 for Sexton, who could come straight into the NRL side this weekend for a clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"We are delighted to have Toby join us for the next two seasons," Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould said.

"He's a genuine half-back, with an astute kicking game. He just needs to be playing more football at the NRL level and he will get that opportunity here at the Bulldogs."

As it stands, the Bulldogs used Khaled Rajab and Matt Burton in the halves last weekend, and have had a revolving door alongside Burton in what is Cameron Ciraldo's first season as coach, with Karl Oloapu the long-term project but currently injured.