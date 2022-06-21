A second concussion in the same season is set to see the Wests Tigers take a cautious approach to the recovery of Alex Twal, although the club failed to confirm or deny whether his season is over..

The Wests Tigers' lock and prop forward, who has been among the best performers for the joint venture club in recent times, was slammed to the ground during Sunday's horror loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Attempting to make a tackle on Canterbury Bulldogs' star half Matt Burton who was kicking at the time, Twal ended up appearing to be forced to the ground with significant force, his head, neck and shoulders making first contact with the playing surface at Homebush.

He was immediately attended to by medical staff from both clubs, with concerns expressed for a possible spinal injury to the forward.

He was ultimately cleared of that, but failed the head injury assessment to rule him out of the game.

It's the second time he has failed a HIA this season, and according to Fox Sports, the Tigers will take a cautious approach for the forward and end his season.

The club released an injury statement on Tuesday morning suggest Twal will follow concussion protocols and undergo a specialist review before any action or decision is taken.

"Alex Twal unfortunately suffered a concussion and was unable to return in the game. He settled well by the end of the game however will now follow concussion protocols and undergo mandatory specialist review to determine the next course of action," the statement read.

Twal's last concussion was only weeks ago, and the report suggests that the style he plays means the club are unwilling to take a risk on their star.

The Tigers' season is all but over with just three wins on the board and interim coach Brett Kimmorley at the helm, and with Twal contracted until the end of 2024, his long-term future is what the club will be attempting to secure.

The NRL Physio reported that it would be an "unprecedented" course of action if the Tigers were to end not only his season, but his participation in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup for Lebanon at the end of the year.

There is a report that Alex Twal is expected to be ruled out for the season + World Cup due to “concussion protocols” after suffering his 2nd concussion of 2022. Would be unprecedented in the NRL for a player to be ruled out for 5 months the day after he suffered a concussion. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 20, 2022

In his 13 games this year, Twal has made 408 tackles at a staggering 99.3 per cent efficiency, averaged 109 metres per contest and also added 16 tackle breaks.

In other news, the Tigers have confirmed that Starford To'a has suffered a left ankle sprain, but should be available for selection in Round 16 against the New Zealand Warriors, while more good news was reported for Stefano Utoikamanu, with the powerful forward also set to return for Round 16.