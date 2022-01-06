Wests Tigers forward Zane Musgrove is set to face Waverley Local Court next Wednesday after being charged by police for driving with a suspended license.

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, Musgrove was brought to the attention of police in Maroubra when he was driving at night without lights on late last year.

Following routine checks, it became known that Musgrove was driving while his license was suspended, with the Tigers prop having already notified his club and the NRL Integrity Unit of the incident.

“About 9.15pm on Friday, November 26 2021, officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command were patrolling Maroubra Road at the intersection of Anzac Parade, Maroubra, when they stopped a BMW travelling without lights on,” a police statement reads.

“Police spoke to the 25-year-old male driver, before further checks revealed the man’s driver’s licence was expired and suspended.

“The man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive motor vehicle while licence suspended.”

Musgrove has previously gained attention for the wrong reasons, having missed the entire 2019 season following charges of indecent assault.

Those charges emerged just two days after the 25-year-old signed with the Tigers from South Sydney.

Musgrove was also fined last year following an incident at a Sydney pub, for which he was sanctioned $550.

The Samoan international has played just the 38 NRL games between his stints with the Rabbitohs and Tigers since making his debut in 2016, having also battled multiple injury setbacks throughout his career.