Wests Tigers pair Zane Musgrove and Asu Kepaoa have been arrested for allegedly abusing police and refusing to leave a Sydney pub on Sunday morning, per The Courier Mail.

The pair were taken to the Maroubra Police Station in the early hours of Sunday after refusing to move on from the Coogee Bay Hotel, the same venue where Musgrove was charged with indecent assault following an incident in 2018.

Musgrove and former Penrith reserve player Liam Coleman were both initially found guilty of the charges before being acquitted in April last year.

Musgrove missed the entire 2019 season due to the findings, but returned to the field in 2020, playing six games under Michael Maguire.

The 24-year-old was not charged by police following Sunday’s incident, but NSW Police are undergoing an investigation.

Kepaoa was handed an infringement notice after failing to leave a licensed premises he had already been removed from.

“Just before 3am today (Sunday 31 January 2021), officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended a licensed premises on Arden Street, Coogee and spoke to security who had refused entry to a number of patrons,” a statement said.

“Police spoke to a group of people outside, directing them to leave the vicinity when two men allegedly became abusive, refusing to do so.

“Both men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station before being released shortly after.

“The younger man (Kepaoa) has since been issued an infringement for excluded person remain in vicinity of licensed premises.

“Further action is expected, inquiries continue.”

Wests Tigers released the following statement online:

“Wests Tigers have been made aware of an incident involving AJ Kepaoa and Zane Musgrove on January 30, 2021.

“The club understands both players were fined by NSW Police for Failure to Leave a Licensed Premises and were not charged.

“Wests Tigers are working cooperatively with the NRL Integrity Unit and NSW Police on the matter and will be making no further comment at this time.”