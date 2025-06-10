The Wests Tigers have made their first post-Galvin move in the player market, signing Taylan May on a train-and-trial deal and tabling a formal offer for Brisbane veteran Adam Reynolds.

May's return to the NRL landscape is the most immediate development, with the former Panthers flyer officially joining the Tigers for the rest of 2025. He links up with his brother Terrell at Concord, completing a quiet pursuit that began months ago when domestic violence charges against him were withdrawn.

Since then, May has undergone treatment and completed a stint in a mental health facility, with Tigers CEO Shane Richardson reportedly engaging in early discussions around the time of his release.

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said via a club statement that he believed the signing was a good outcome for both parties.

“Clearly, Taylan is a quality player who will further strengthen our squad in the back end of the competition,” he said.

“He will now have the chance to not only return to a team environment but also to play alongside his brother Terrell, which is important to him.

“All players deserve a second chance and we think this is the environment which gives him the best chance of success both on and off the field.”

Mr Richardson said Taylan's contract would be reviewed at the end of the year.

While May gets to work under a short-term deal, the Tigers have also turned up the heat in their pursuit of Adam Reynolds, per News Corp. Reynolds remains off-contract beyond 2025.

Brisbane are still locked in negotiations over a one-year extension, but the Tigers have reportedly gone further, offering a longer-term and more lucrative contract to tempt the veteran halfback back to Sydney.