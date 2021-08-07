After Adam Reynolds' record breaking effort in the second-half of the Bunnies win over the Eels on Friday night, West Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks is tracking towards a milestone of his own.

However, you can bet your bottom dollar that it isn't one the 26-year-old is eager to achieve.

In Saturday morning report from Paul Crawley of The Daily Telegraph, it was revealed that if Brooks laces the boots for the Tigers this weekend, he will etch his name as the equal 10th name on a list of players with the longest finals droughts.

Since debuting for Wests in 2013, Brooks has completed 167 first-grade games and when he runs out to face the Bulldogs on Sunday, he will join former Steeler Michael Bolt on the ignominious catalogue.

Although the Holy Cross Rhinos and Leichhardt Wanderers product is still 52-games shy of breaking former Balmain backrower Mark O'Neill's overall record, Crawley disclosed that Brooks was the only halfback inside the top 10.

Should Brooks play another 17 games without tasting finals action, he will become the longest serving leaguer who has never played in a final.

Currently residing in 13th place on the table with five-games left to round out their schedule, unless a miracle occurs in Tiger Town, then one would imagine that the oft-maligned number 7 will topple the previous watermark set by journeyman forward Cameron Blair.

Blair's 182-game career spanned across 12-seasons and four-clubs.

The Daily Telegraph's full list