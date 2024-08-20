Jahrome Hughes, James Tedesco and Scott Drinkwater are all but locked into the top three spots, but the order remains up in the air after Round 24 in this year's Zero Tackle NRL MVP race.

As it stands with just three rounds remaining in the 2024 season, Hughes, Tedesco and Drinkwater are separated by just nine votes.

Drinkwater though has a bye with the North Queensland Cowboys, and therefore only two opportunities to score points over the final weeks of the season.

Hughes had his lead cut slightly this weekend, managing ten votes compared to James Tedesco's 17 for the Sydney Roosters, with the gap now just three votes in total.

Tom Trbojevic, who still sits in fourth, has also closed in and is still in mathematical contention after a perfect round, but he is 48 votes behind Hughes at the top, with a maximum of 60 votes remaining.

Outside of Trbojevic, Jake Clifford and Lachlan Galvin were the only other players to score a perfect 20, with Cameron Munster, Isaah Yeo, Dominic Young, James Tedesco, Jacob Kiraz, Matt Burton, Jacob Liddle, Ben Hunt, Jesse Ramien and Siosifa Talakai the other players to be voted as best on ground by at least one judge over a weekend where votes were as wide ranging as they have been all season.

All of Daly Cherry-Evans, Jacob Kiraz, Ben Hunt and Isaah Yeo have all either cemented or moved into the top ten with healthy vote totals as well.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 24.

Top Ten

Leaderboard correct as at August 20.