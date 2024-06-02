Canberra Raiders' forward Trey Mooney, as well as Dolphins players Kurt Donoghoe and Anthony Milford have all been cited over high shots during Saturdays clash between the two clubs in Redcliffe.

The Dolphins, who fell short during golden point, were left frustrated by a number of decisions during the game, but won't receive any further clarity from the match review committee after high shots went unpenalised, and now uncharged.

Coach Wayne Bennett made reference to two of his players being knocked out during the post-match press conference, but only a single Raider was charged.

“Two players knocked out tonight, no reports, no penalties. Both were head highs and they both had to go off the field," Bennett said.

That Raider is Trey Mooney, who was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Connelly Lemuelu during the first half. The low level charge, which is a first on his rolling NRL judiciary record, will see him pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the panel.

Meanwhile, both Kurt Donoghoe and Anthony Milford were charged with the same Grade 1 careless high tackle charge.

Donoghoe's came against Xavier Savage in the 39th minute, while Milford's came against Ethan Strange in the 49th minute. As both players already have an offence on their records, their fines will be $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if they fight and lose.

The MRC handed out no charges from the earlier game between the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons, with the Red V staging a second half comeback to claim two competition points.

Mooney, Donoghoe and Milford have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.