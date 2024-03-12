Zac Laybutt, Tyrell Sloan and Bryce Cartwright have claimed equal bragging rights in Round 1 of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2024.
After James Tedesco took the early lead out of the Las Vegas double-header with 19 votes, the trio all managed to claim 20 votes in the remaining Round 1 matches played back at home over the weekend.
Zac Hosking and Josh King were able to join Tedesco on 19, while Taylan May and Valentine Holmes were the next best across the weekend with 16 votes.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 1.
For votes from the Las Vegas games, click here.
Newcastle Knights 12 defeated by Canberra Raiders 28
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|Zac Hosking
|Jamal Fogarty
|4
|Morgan Smithies
|Morgan Smithies
|Jamal Fogarty
|Zac Hosking
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Morgan Smithies
|Morgan Smithies
|2
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Tyson Frizell
|1
|Jordan Rapana
|Tyson Frizell
|Jordan Rapana
|Jordan Rapana
New Zealand Warriors 12 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 16
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Siosifa Talakai
|Luke Metcalf
|3
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Siosifa Talakai
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Siosifa Talakai
|2
|Tohu Harris
|Luke Metcalf
|Luke Metcalf
|Tohu Harris
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|Tohu Harris
|Nicho Hynes
|Wayde Egan
Melbourne Storm 8 defeat Penrith Panthers 0
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Josh King
|Josh King
|Josh King
|Taylan May
|4
|Jonah Pezet
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Josh King
|3
|Taylan May
|Jonah Pezet
|Jonah Pezet
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Xavier Coates
|Harry Grant
|Xavier Coates
|Jonah Pezet
|1
|Harry Grant
|Xavier Coates
|Isaah Yeo
|Soni Luke
Parramatta Eels 26 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 8
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bryce Cartwright
|Bryce Cartwright
|4
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Junior Paulo
|3
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Bailey Simonsson
|1
|Morgan Harper
|Bailey Simonsson
|Bailey Simonsson
|Max King
Gold Coast Titans 4 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 28
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|4
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|3
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|2
|Ben Hunt
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Ben Hunt
|1
|Moses Suli
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Moses Suli
The Dolphins 18 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 43
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Zac Laybutt
|Zac Laybutt
|Zac Laybutt
|Zac Laybutt
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Jeremiah Nanai
|1
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Murray Taulagi
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Zac
Laybutt
|20
|20
|1
|Bryce
Cartwright
|20
|20
|1
|Tyrell
Sloan
|20
|20
|4
|James
Tedesco
|19
|19
|4
|Zac
Hosking
|19
|19
|4
|Josh
King
|19
|19
|7
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|18
|18
|7
|Tom
Trbojevic
|18
|18
|9
|Joseph
Manu
|17
|17
|10
|Taylan
May
|16
|16
|10
|Valentine
Holmes
|16
|16
|10
|Zac
Lomax
|16
|16
Click here for the full leaderboard.
Correct as at March 11.