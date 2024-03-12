Zac Laybutt, Tyrell Sloan and Bryce Cartwright have claimed equal bragging rights in Round 1 of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2024.

After James Tedesco took the early lead out of the Las Vegas double-header with 19 votes, the trio all managed to claim 20 votes in the remaining Round 1 matches played back at home over the weekend.

Zac Hosking and Josh King were able to join Tedesco on 19, while Taylan May and Valentine Holmes were the next best across the weekend with 16 votes.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 1.

For votes from the Las Vegas games, click here.

Newcastle Knights 12 defeated by Canberra Raiders 28

New Zealand Warriors 12 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 16

Melbourne Storm 8 defeat Penrith Panthers 0

Parramatta Eels 26 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 8

Gold Coast Titans 4 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 28

The Dolphins 18 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 43

Top ten

Click here for the full leaderboard.

Correct as at March 11.