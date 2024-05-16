Leaving the Cronulla Sharks at the end of last season to play in the Super League, Matt Moylan has addressed the rumours linking him with a return to the NRL.

A former NSW Blues representative playmaker, Moylan departed the NRL last season after appearing in 191 first-grade games for the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across 11 seasons from 2013 to 2023.

Once one of the most talented playmakers in rugby league, he would feature for the Australian Kangaroos and NRL All Stars alongside three games for the NSW Blues.

However, after moving from Penrith to the Shire for the Sharks, he struggled to live up to his high ceiling and potential.

After rumours emerged from News Corp that the five-eighth was reportedly eyeing a move back to the NRL and several teams were alerted to his potential interest, Moylan has broken his silence on the reports linking him with a move back to Australia.

Speaking to The Mirror, he revealed that he would remain in the Super League for the 2025 season (the last season in his contract) and doesn't know how the rumours emerged.

“Absolutely. Yes," Moylan told The Mirror if he would remain in the Super League next season.

"I don't know where that [story] came from. I've never said a word or looked at going back home to play NRL. I was as surprised as everyone else when I saw that.

“I'm enjoying it here. It's a new experience for me but I've enjoyed it and hopefully we can keep playing games like that [Salford] and chalking up wins.”

Plying his trade with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, Moylan has been playing with former NRL players Lachlan Lam, Ricky Leutele, Ben Nakubuwai, Oliver Gildart, Kai O'Donnell, John Asiata, and Tom Amone under coach Adrian Lam.