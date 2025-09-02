6am, Wednesday, September 3.\r\n\r\nThat's where a group of players of diverse backgrounds will aim to play a game of touch footy that lasts for more than 34 hours.\r\n\r\nIn the words of Tama Touch member and record attempt organiser Andrew Lord, the aim is to play for at least 34 hours and nine minutes, breaking the previous record that was set at 34 hours and six minutes.\r\n\r\nThe Guinness World Record attempt, which is scheduled to conclude at some point on Thursday afternoon, is only one part of the cause.\r\n\r\nThe group will be raising money for Beyond Blue, a charity organisation dedicated to raising awareness and supporting mental health for Australians.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Tama Touch website, the group have existed since 2001, and plays beach touch footy regularly.\r\n\r\nCommittee member Kristian Joyce said the group play three times a week to keep their mental health in check, with this record about pushing themselves and the aim of raising $300,000.\r\n\r\n"As a tribe of beach touch football enthusiasts who play three times a week together in the name of keeping our mental health in check, we have decided to push ourselves to raise $300,000 for Beyond Blue to support people who are doing it tough," Joyce told Zero Tackle.\r\n\r\n"We have already raised $100,000 and have a ton of momentum, so we're really proud of the goal that we've set ourselves."\r\n\r\nWhen asked for the key message, Joyce said it was simply "when mates stand together, we can tackle anything".\r\n\r\nThe record attempt will feature Bondi lifeguard Dean Gladstone, who has featured on the TV series Bondi Rescue, and he said the event actually started as a joke.\r\n\r\n"It was a joke initially, but it has turned into a really important event over the last year and a half. We've got 22 players with a super-supportive network of wives, girlfriends, kids, friends and family all contributing to put on this 'never-ending game of footy'. So why the hell not?" Gladstone told us.\r\n\r\nGladstone, who is also a personal trainer and founder of 'Power of the Breath', said the match will be equivalent to running one and a half marathons, but he noted that there are no comparisons to the mental health epidemic Australia is currently facing.\r\n\r\n"I may have bitten off more than I can chew. Thirty-four-plus hours playing touch footy on Bondi Beach is bloody huge! I reckon each of us will be running nearly one and a half marathons, on sand," Gladstone said.\r\n\r\n"If you dive into the deep, dark world of suicide, particularly for men, the mental health statistics are truly horrible.\r\n\r\n"So this record attempt is about raising awareness and encouraging everyone and anyone to participate in community sports, whatever that may be.\r\n\r\n"We want to show that community sport is really simple, fun and accessible. Just get a group together and you'll be surprised how quickly things grow if it's done regularly."\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nView this post on Instagram\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\nA post shared by Dean Gladstone (@deanogladstone)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGladstone revealed the Tama Touch community actually has over 100 players on a group chat, with players able to opt in and out of games when they are held.\r\n\r\nHe said the group were almost the "original men's mental health group", while Joyce revealed a harrowing tale from one of the group's recent sessions of a man attempting to take his own life as just one instance of why they cared so strongly about attempting to raise awareness for mental health.\r\n\r\n"We were running on Bondi Beach in the evening eight weeks ago as part of our group training program, and we helped rescue a man who was trying to end his life by swimming into a rip in the dark of night," Joyce said.\r\n\r\n"This brought it all home for us as to why this is such an important cause and why we chose Beyond Blue as our exclusive charity for this event.\r\n\r\n"It's moments like these that you realise how lucky you are to be in a position to make a difference for people who are facing extremely difficult issues on the mental health front."\r\n\r\nJoyce said partaking in team sports and group activities was critical to mental health.\r\n\r\n"The opportunity to take your mind away from life's challenges and focus on playing a game for the sheer enjoyment of seeing your mate score a try or to help each other in defence is big," Joyce said.\r\n\r\n"What's even bigger is that we support each other. The value of simply checking in to see if your mate is OK can make a huge difference.\r\n\r\n"Men are renowned for keeping emotions to themselves, often for worse than for better, so this is a chance to build enriching relationships based on trust and support to keep us all as healthy in the heart and mind as we are in body."\r\n\r\nFor the world record attempt to count, six players from each team will need to be on the field at all times, rotating out of a squad of 11.\r\n\r\nGladstone told us the group has done two simulation matches of 10 or more hours, and that changes to the players on the field will be made roughly every hour as they attempt to eat, rest and get some sleep throughout the course of the record attempt.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nView this post on Instagram\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\nA post shared by Tama Touch (@tama.touch)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYou can donate to the record attempt via the group's website, Tama Touch.\r\n\r\nAt the time of writing, over $130,000 has been raised.\r\n\r\nGladstone's final message?\r\n\r\nGet down to Bondi and support the group as they attempt to break the record.\r\n\r\nIf any of the themes in this story impacted you, or you feel like you need to talk to someone, help is available.\r\n\r\nLifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au\r\nBeyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.com.au\r\nKids Helpfline: 1800 55 1800 or kidshelpline.com.au