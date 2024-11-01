Ladies and Gentlemen, Welcome to NRL Christmas!

The crazy season is upon us. As of right now, tens of millions of dollars of NRL talent becomes off contract for 2026 and beyond.

As I type this days out from the November 1 deadline, NRL sides across the competition are trying to complete a mad scramble to tie down their star players prior to player agents opening up the lines.

A big name signing, especially early on, can shift an entire future. Clubs will be looking to pounce and pounce early.

Today we look at players who, I believe, can be tempted to move. Perhaps even as soon as by the end of the week.

Names such as James Tedesco, Daly Cherry-Evans, Reece Robson and Briton Nikora are all off-contract within the next 24 hours but I can't see a world where any of those move on.

Tyran Wishart is expected to re-sign with the Storm any minute.

EVERY NRL PLAYER ABLE TO NEGOTIATE FOR 2026

Here are the top 10, realistic, November 1st targets: