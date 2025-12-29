The 2025 NRL season was filled wall to wall with outstanding games of rugby league.

From golden point thrillers, to nail-biting comebacks and one of the best finals of our generation, the 2025 season had it all.

Zero Tackle have run the rule over every game of the season to come up with the best of the best. From a long list of 42 games, we have painstakingly narrowed it down to ten.

Here are the best NRL matches of the 2025 season.