The 2025 NRL season was filled wall to wall with outstanding games of rugby league.
From golden point thrillers, to nail-biting comebacks and one of the best finals of our generation, the 2025 season had it all.
Zero Tackle have run the rule over every game of the season to come up with the best of the best. From a long list of 42 games, we have painstakingly narrowed it down to ten.
Here are the best NRL matches of the 2025 season.
10. Round 10, North Queensland Cowboys 30 drew Penrith Panthers 30 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
The only draw of the season may not have been the most technically excellent display of rugby league you'll ever see, but there wasn't a whole lot of games that pushed past it for excitement throughout 2025.
The game, which also dragged attention for the wrong reasons afterwards with trainers putting water on footballs before the kick-off, saw 60 points and both teams at times seemingly more interested in losing than winning.
From 18-12 at halftime, the Cowboys levelled the game through Jake Clifford in the 45th minute, but a double from the Panthers pushed them ahead by 12 points with just 15 minutes to play.
The Cowboys then managed to score two of their own in a three-minute window, but the final five minutes wasn't enough to split the teams, and nor was the extra ten minutes in golden point despite five field goal attempts.