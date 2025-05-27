The State of Origin series is upon us, but the opening game in Brisbane could be decided by a nearly 30-year old stat before it even gets underway.

Despite winning the decider in Brisbane last year in what was a 20-year first, that is arguably what could present the toughest challenge for the Blues as they look to repeat the dose on the hallowed turf of Lang Park.

That's because the Blues haven't won back-to-back games at what is now known as Suncorp Stadium since 1996 and 1997, when they won Game 1 and 3 one year, and Game 1 the next.

ADVERTISEMENT

But you could argue even that doesn't count.

1997 was of course the infamous super league war that split rugby league in half. Not to say the Blues weren't hit that year, but Queensland lost a host of talent, and for many, the 1997 season, including the State of Origin series is something of a write off as far as the history books are concerned.

Before that, you have to go all the way back to 1987 and 1986, when the Blues won three games in a row at the cauldron.

ADVERTISEMENT

1986 saw the Blues win Game 1 and 3, and with a win in Sydney, they swept the series, while 1987 saw New South Wales win Game 1 at the venue before dropping Game 3.

The only other time the Blues have won multiple games in a row in Queensland came in 1984 and 1985, when they won Game 3 one year into Game 1 the next.

All told, the Blues actually managed to win 6 out of their 17 games played in the Queensland capital during the 1980s.

Since the turn of the century, playing in Brisbane has been something of a write off for the Blues, winning just 9 of the last 30 Origins played at the venue.

Last year's result will give the Blues, up against a Queensland side with three debutants in Game 1 this year, hope, but they will need to silence the crowd early and stay on top of the contest with history working against them.

The Blues, who will be coached by Laurie Daley again this year, won two of their seven games at Suncorp Stadium during the former Canberra Raiders' great's first stint in charge of the state.