With the first five weeks now in our rear-view mirror, the road ahead of coaches is either wet and windy or dead straight like Route 66.

Whether you are tearing your hair out on a weekly basis or your spinnaker is up, and you are sailing with a big breeze, we are once again here to lend a helping hand.

Here are yet another set of names coaches should be buying, selling, or keeping tabs on ahead of lockout.

BUY

Latrell Mitchell

Fantasy Price: $635,000

SuperCoach Price: $625,600

Prior to Round 2, we suggested that the Souths superstar should have been on your shopping list. If you failed to take our advice then, we are kindly offering it again.

However, after his pair of tries, 95 Fantasy and 138 SuperCoach points on Thursday night, this selection assistance is verging on ‘Captain Obvious’ territory.

As the man at the back for the Bunnies is currently averaging above 60 points per week on the Fantasy platform and over 90 on SuperCoach, it is unsurprising that his ownership percentage sits comfortably beyond 20 across both.

With the Rabbitohs set to face the tame Tigers this weekend, move heaven and earth to get the Dally M contender in, as he is sure to feast.

Isaiah Papali’i

Fantasy Price: $705,000

SuperCoach Price: $532,400

Despite averaging beyond 60 points per week on both platforms, the Eels forward is still criminally underrated by Fantasy Freaks and Super Coaches alike.

With an ownership percentage below 10 on Fantasy and Supercoach, if you are looking for a POD that posts plenty of points, the 22-year-old should be in your sights.

If your big men have let you down in a big way so far this season, look to bring the Kiwi in. Especially as Parramatta face both Brisbane and the Bulldogs within the next month.

Sean O’Sullivan

Fantasy Price: $454,000

SuperCoach Price: $304,400

After the 22-year-old’s 73 Fantasy and 72 SuperCoach points against the Sea Eagles, coaches everywhere should be making like Nathan Brown and signing O’Sullivan up.

If you are on the fence about whether to include the Sydneysider for the Warriors’ clash against the Dragons, just remember that his breakeven scores will once again be below zero this weekend

Trade him in if you are desperate for an upgrade elsewhere on the park.

HOLD

Adam Doueihi

Fantasy Price: $606,000

SuperCoach Price: $563,500

Although Wests were taken to town by the Cowboys in the first half on Sunday, and ultimately ended up without the two-points, the former Rabbitoh put in a shift at Leichhardt Oval.

Doueihi’s 2% of SuperCoach and 1% of Fantasy owners would have been pleased with his respective scores of 94 and 70, but if you weren’t one of them, don’t rush to join them.

Although the Lebanese international is averaging 56 Fantasy and 73.3 SC points this season, there are far better long-term options at the back for your side.

Still, if the Souths junior is in your squad, stick with him until his yields dissolve.

Cameron Munster

Fantasy Price: $726,000

SuperCoach Price: $610,400

Despite the Storm’s demolition job against the Dogs on Saturday, Munster not only failed to hit the scoreboard, but also proved unable to surpass his season average on the Fantasy platform.

The Queenslander’s total of 49 Fantasy points would have disappointed his 28.3% of owners, but with but a sky-high ceiling and a chance to bounce back against the youthful halves pairing of Drew Hutchison and Sam Walker, if you are apart of this aforementioned group, maintain the status quo.

James Tedesco

Fantasy Price: $800,000

SuperCoach Price: $765,300

With an ownership percentage of 31.9 on Fantasy and 42 across on SuperCoach, this appears to be a message aimed at the masses, but if you are thinking about pulling the trigger on James Tedesco, take a breath and hold off.

Sure, the 28-year-old failed to surpass his averages on both platforms and his breakeven scores for this week are at Everest heights, but if you have spent the money to secure the superstar, back your past investment.

If you haven’t, wait for his price to inevitably dip before bringing him in for the back half of the season.

SELL

James Roberts

Fantasy Price: $337,000

SuperCoach Price: $269,700

At the beginning of the season, ‘Jimmy the Jet’ claimed that his hunger for the game was back and that he was happier than he had been in a long time.

Following his 8 Fantasy and 14 SuperCoach points on Sunday, we are sadly tipping that this may no longer be the case.

If you are one of the 17% of Fantasy Freaks or 23% of Super Coaches that shelled out for the speedster, sell up now.

David Mead

Fantasy Price: $327,000

SuperCoach Price: $310,200

Prior to Round 1, the Papua New Guinean was seen as a fantastic cash cow option. However, after five weeks of footy, the experiment looks to have come to a screeching halt, with scores of less than 20 on both platforms.

Cash your chips in and look to either upgrade at the back or go to the well again on another cheap option.

Dylan Brown

Fantasy Price: $709,000

SuperCoach Price: $502,500

Although the Parramatta playmaker’s scores have been superb this season, with a pair of weeks on the sideline looming after being charged by the judiciary, Brown’s smattering of owners should be looking elsewhere.

Ship the 20-year-old out and start shopping for a suitable replacement. With more than half a million dollars of salary cap space freed up on both platforms, there are a plethora of options available to you.

ROOKIE WATCH

Last week, we said to hold off on signing Sam Walker to your side. Following another brilliant performance in just his second game (51 Fantasy and 89 SuperCoach points), if you haven’t pulled the trigger this week, hop to it.

Once again, Daine Laurie looked suave at the back for Wests, with another 46 Fantasy and 53 SuperCoach points.

Highest Fantasy Breakevens for Round 6



Jason Taumalolo: 84

Ryan Matterson: 83

Jake Clifford: 82

Lachlan Lewis: 82

Apisai Koroisau: 81

Tom Starling: 79

James Tedesco: 78

Patrick Carrigan: 76

Payne Haas: 75

Harry Grant: 74

Lowest Fantasy Breakevens for Round 6

George Jennings: -11

Sam Walker: -11

Sean O’Sullivan: -9

Ben Hampton: -4

Jackson Topine: -3

Jake Averillo: -3

Teig Wilton: -2

Josh Schuster: -2

Drew Hutchison: 1

Jack Bird: 3