Whether you had a great week in Round 1 or you were left ruing your selection decisions, there is always room for improvement for every coach.

With just the first week of the marathon season behind us, punters at either end of the table will be looking to ring the changes ahead of the second.

Although your trigger finger may be itchy, we have crunched the numbers to allow for your trade moves to be educated rather than erratic.

Here are the names that every coach should be looking to bring in, ship out and keep an eye on ahead of Round 2.

Buy

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney)

Fantasy Price – $545,000

SuperCoach Price – $524,600

Despite his side once again falling short in the Victorian capital, Latrell Mitchell put in a mighty shift at the back for the Bunnies.

The 23-year-old ran for a game high 180 metres, broke 11 tackles, crossed for a second half try and finished with a superb 84 Fantasy points.

With Souths set to face a miserable Manly outfit on Saturday evening, expect the Taree titan to back up, or better, his output in the season’s second week.

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne)

Fantasy Price – $688,000

SuperCoach Price – $629,000

Last year’s Clive Churchill Medalist picked up exactly where he left of with another dominant performance in the number one jersey.

Papenhuyzen led the Storm for metres gained with 175 and dotted down for a double within the space of half an hour.

With Cameron Smith no longer sweating over the kicking tee, the 22-year-old stepped up the plate nailing ¾ of his conversion attempts and 100% from his two field goal shots.

Better start practicing my goalkicking! 😅 — Ryan Papenhuyzen (@ryanpapenhuyzen) March 10, 2021

After his 77-point Fantasy performance in week one, if you haven’t got the New South Welshman in your 13, pull the trigger before it’s too late.

Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand)

Fantasy Price – $674,000

SuperCoach Price – $528,000

Fonua-Blake laid down a marker on Saturday afternoon with his workmanlike performance in the Warriors’ 13-point win on the Central Coast.

The former Sea Eagle ran for 94 metres post contact with four offloads thrown in for good measure.

The burly prop forward also clocked up 202 metres gained in his debut performance for his new club and capped the win with an impressive 63 Fantasy points.

If your forward stocks are looking dicey, take an early punt on the 25-year-old wrecking ball.

Nathan Cleary (Penrith)

Fantasy Price – $998,000

SuperCoach Price – $734,300

Having scanned the ownership percentages on the league’s fantasy platform, this message only applies to 63.6% of coaches.

If you started the season without Nathan Cleary, then rectify this before your season is behind the eight ball early.

The star half carved the Cowboys on Saturday night in a performance that saw him set up a pair of tries, engaged the line on 13 occasions and scored eight points from the tee.

Is there a better kicker in the game? Nathan Cleary goes HIGH for a 40-20.

📺 https://t.co/KCdNiACMjN

📝 Live blog https://t.co/VMCrO4LfR1 pic.twitter.com/wNSeAgpuOb — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 13, 2021

The Dally M fancy finished a dominant night with a game high 96 Fantasy Points.

Some may be deterred by his steep price, but with Penrith facing the leaky Dogs this week, you can be sure that Cleary will play the key role in getting the scoreboard ticking for last year’s minor premiers.



Hold

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland)

Fantasy Price – $794,000

SuperCoach Price – $641,700

When you receive a public post-match bake from your coach, there are two ways to respond – curl up in a ball and cry woe is me or hit the track hard and crack in the next week.

Somehow, we feel it’s unlikely that Jason Taumalolo will be choosing the former.

Interesting comments from Todd Payten in last night's press conference following his side's 24 point loss to Penrith, particularly those on Jason Taumalolo's role. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/bOfi2ceUo0 — NRL Boom Rookies (@NRLBoomRookies) March 14, 2021

After a performance the lock would rather forget, the Tonga international ended Saturday night with just 33 Fantasy points and his side failing to trouble the scorers entirely.

As one of the highest priced SuperCoach and Fantasy players, some coaches may well have seen enough from the 27-year-old. However, if you do have the Cowboy in your 13, maybe wait and see how he responds to Todd Payton’s tongue lashing first.

With North Queensland back at home in Round 2 to face the disastrous Dragons, the stage couldn’t be better set for Taumalolo to bounce back quickly.

Cody Walker (South Sydney)

Fantasy Price – $643,000

SuperCoach Price – $656,000

Prior to the season’s commencement, the Rabbitohs playmaker was the pick of many pundits to poll well in this year’s Dally M. Although it is unlikely that Walker will fare too well from his first outing, if you are part of the 8% of Fantasy coaches to pick him, my advice would be to keep him there.

Despite having a quieter impact than in his Charity Shield outing, Walker did appear dangerous on offense, with his pair of line break and try assists.

With the Bunnies favourites to best Manly at Brookvale this weekend, expect the indigenous All-Star to play a leading role in getting the scoreboard ticking.

With the ability to post 46 Fantasy Points on down night, it won’t be too long before the veteran five-eight repays your faith in spades.

Damien Cook (South Sydney)

Fantasy Price – $825,000

SuperCoach Price – $621,000

Like his teammate in the six jersey, the Rabbitohs’ rake also turned in a performance below his benchmark.

A case could be argued that Cook was up against it, as his side finished the night with just 38% of possession. However, with the new rules speeding up the contest, there isn’t a hooker better placed to succeed than the former beach sprinting champion.

Some coaches may feel that their salary cap is better spent elsewhere, but there is a reason why the 29-year-old is seen as the best available nine on both platforms.

If you have already shelled out to secure the Sutherland born speedster, then leave him where he is, as Round 2 provides him with a perfect opportunity to bounce back from his 37 Fantasy point effort.

Reed Mahoney (Parramatta)

Fantasy Price – $746,000

SuperCoach Price – $478,000

The Eels’ rake was the talk of the Fantasy world after his majestic 109-point performance on Friday night.

Reed Mahoney becomes the first player to score triple figures in #NRLFantasy this season! 💯 pic.twitter.com/JqBAgGOs8k — NRL (@NRL) March 15, 2021

Although the 4% of Fantasy coaches that started the 22-year-old will doubtlessly be keeping him in their 13 for Round 2, if you are part of the other 96%, hold off to see if he can replicate even a modicum of his first week form against the mighty Melbourne Storm this Thursday.

Should he flare again, roll the red carpet out for him. If he backfires, you will have saved yourself a trade.



Sell

Angus Crichton (Sydney)

Fantasy Price – $838,000

SuperCoach Price – $670,500

With an ownership percentage of nigh on 30, it would be fairly obvious to state that a large chunk of Fantasy coaches would have been grinning when Angus Crichton crossed the line on Saturday afternoon.

Fast forward 24 hours and these smiles morphed into frowns upon the news that the 25-year-old had been suspended for a crusher tackle.

Angus Crichton has been charged and faces a suspension over this incident Judiciary: https://t.co/za2x5OfIxY pic.twitter.com/sf7DN9kdZs — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 14, 2021

The question now remains for those that own the forward with nine fingers – do they keep him or flip him?

The logical option would be to move him on for a replacement, before injecting him back in your 13 when required.

However, if you have gone with your heart over your head and moved the bruising Chook onto your bench, then all we can do is wish you the best of luck.

Jake Friend (Sydney)

Fantasy Price – $597,000

SuperCoach Price – $424,700

Following yet another sickening blow to the head, it wasn’t just Trent Robinson left scrambling for Jake Friend’s replacement, but 2.5% of Fantasy coaches as well.

At 31 and facing an indefinite stint on the sidelines, the time has come for Friend’s friends to join the other 97 and a half percent of Fantasy nuts.

With $597k now off your books, names like Brailey, Turpin, Liddle, Rein, Katoa and even Hodgson have become available.

Matt Lodge (Brisbane)

Fantasy Price – $374,000

SuperCoach Price – $299,000

Despite managing just shy of a point a minute in his 18-minute stint on Friday, both Kevin Walters and Fantasy coaches will need to look elsewhere for a prop replacement, as Matt Lodge’s new lodging will be the physio’s table for the next 2-3 weeks.

The Broncos can provide an update on injuries to Xavier Coates, Matt Lodge and John Asiata from last night's game against Parramatta Eels.https://t.co/xMwomeqrmb pic.twitter.com/MUkmzdNcCn — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) March 13, 2021

Priced between $299 and $375k on both platforms, either use this cap space to up or downgrade. Just don’t keep the controversial Bronco on your books.



Dylan Walker (Manly Warringah)

Fantasy Price – $306,000

SuperCoach Price – $306,300

After Tommy Turbo’s latest hamstring setback, Dylan Walker was sent back to the number one slot.

Following the Sea Eagle’s 46-4 plucking by the rampaging Roosters and Walker’s abysmal fullback performance, we suggest that the 12.2% of Fantasy freaks that saw just a 14-point yield, go forth and harvest the back before sowing some more options.

With a price tag north of $300k on both platforms, there are a myriad of options in this range that should perform better for you this weekend.