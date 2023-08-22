The end of the 2023 season is approaching, and so is the November 1 deadline when players off-contract at the end of 2024 will be able to sign with rival clubs.

But for players still without a contract in 2024, it's scramble time.

Open spots on rosters are starting to dwindle, as are salary cap funds, although most teams still have at least a few, and in total, there are about 80 Top 30 spots available next season.

Zero Tackle have run the rule over every player who remains off contract for the 2024 season and come up with the best of the group still to be signed.