The end of the 2023 season is approaching, and so is the November 1 deadline when players off-contract at the end of 2024 will be able to sign with rival clubs.
But for players still without a contract in 2024, it's scramble time.
Open spots on rosters are starting to dwindle, as are salary cap funds, although most teams still have at least a few, and in total, there are about 80 Top 30 spots available next season.
RELATED: Every team's current 2024 roster
Zero Tackle have run the rule over every player who remains off contract for the 2024 season and come up with the best of the group still to be signed.
9. Kyle Flanagan (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Flanagan has spent much of his NRL career yo-yo-ing in and out of first grade. His time at the Roosters at one point saw him become one of the most talked about youngsters in the game, but he has struggled to hit any great heights.
His time at the Bulldogs has done nothing to improve that situation.
In and out of the side under Trent Barrett, that has hardly improved under Cameron Ciraldo this year despite some promising form at the back-end of 2023 under Mick Potter.
FOOTY NEWS
He has now been playing reserve grade, also spending time at hooker with some success.
He has enough experience and the ability to play two positions now though so despite a relative lack of success at the top level, he could well turn into a handy pick up for somebody.