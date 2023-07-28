Brisbane Broncos

Broncos 2024 Player Movements

The following is correct as at July 28.

Full squad

Jesse Arthars, Fletcher Baker, Kurt Capewell, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Corey Jensen, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, Tristan Sailor, Kotoni Staggs, Benjamin Te Kura, Reece Walsh, Billy Walters, Xavier Willison

Best 17 and full squad

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Deine Mariner

5. Jesse Arthars*

6. Ezra Mam

7. Adam Reynolds

8. Payne Haas

9. Billy Walters

10. Corey Jensen

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Jordan Riki

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Blake Mozer

15. Kobe Hetherington

16. Fletcher Baker

17. Brendan Piakura

18. Cory Paix

19. Xavier Willison

20. Delouise Hoeter

21. Jock Madden

22. Benjamin Te Kura

23. Tristan Sailor

24. No player signed

25. No player signed

26. No player signed

27. No player signed

28. No player signed

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

*Corey Oates has a player option, and is likely to re-sign. He will slot onto the wing in that case with Jesse Arthars dropping to the reserves.

Roster spots open: 7

What they still need

Taking that Oates will likely re-sign, it would leave the Broncos with eight spots, and the priority must be replacing Thomas Flegler.

While the loss of Herbie Farnworth is also a large one, the club have the ready-made relacement in Deine Mariner, who has been chomping at the bit for more time in the top grade.

Right now, Corey Jensen is likely to hold a starting spot in the front-row, and while Fletcher Baker adds value to a bench that could also feature Kobe Hetherington with Xavier Willison also fighting for a spot, their depth in the middle third is exceptionally skinny as it stands.

Pending the salary cap position, the Broncos could look at one more starting calibre player such as Luke Thompson from the Bulldogs or Jordan McLean from the Cowboys before adding to their depth by re-signing Martin Taupau and promoting Logan Bayliss-Brow.

Oates' re-signing means Jesse Arthars and Delouise Hoeter will both sit in the squad as depth in the backline, while Tristan Sailor has also put pen to paper on a new two-year deal to provide coverage at wing and fullback.

That would just about take care of the depth side of things in the backs, although another specialist centre to sit in the squad but not necessarily in the first-grade outfit will likely be needed.

A promotion for Josh Rodgers off a development deal to sit as extra coverage in the halves doesn't seem a bad idea either, while a player in the second-row to serve as back-up is also likely needed.