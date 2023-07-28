The 2023 season might be gearing up for the finals, but in the ever-changing world of the NRL transfer market, attention is already shifting to 2024 and beyond.
Every NRL side has less than ten spots available in their Top 30 for next season, while a select handful of clubs are closing in on a full complement already.
Zero Tackle have compiled the current status of every NRL club for 2024, with signings, losses, players still off-contract, full squads, best 17 and an overview of what every club still needs to be successful come next season.
You can use our easy dropdown menu below to naviagte between each club, and we will update this everytime there is a signing or player movement for next year so that you can keep on top of how your club is shaping up for next season.
As it stands on July 28, there are still a total of 87 Top 30 spots to be filled across the competition for 2024.
Brisbane Broncos
Broncos 2024 Player Movements
|2024 Gains
Fletcher Baker (Sydney Roosters, 2025), Benjamin Te Kura (2025)
|2024 Losses
Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins), Thomas Flegler (The Dolphins), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), Ethan Quai-Ward (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)
|Re-Signed
Jesse Arthars (2026), Patrick Carrigan (2028), Corey Jensen (2025), Deine Mariner (2027), Cory Paix (2025), Tristan Sailor (2025), Martin Taupau (2024)
|Off Contract 2023
Logan Bayliss-Brow, Brendan Frei, Jordan Pereira, Josh Rogers, Tyson Smoothy
The following is correct as at July 28.
Full squad
Jesse Arthars, Fletcher Baker, Kurt Capewell, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Corey Jensen, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, Tristan Sailor, Kotoni Staggs, Benjamin Te Kura, Reece Walsh, Billy Walters, Xavier Willison
Best 17 and full squad
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Kotoni Staggs
4. Deine Mariner
5. Jesse Arthars*
6. Ezra Mam
7. Adam Reynolds
8. Payne Haas
9. Billy Walters
10. Corey Jensen
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Jordan Riki
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Blake Mozer
15. Kobe Hetherington
16. Fletcher Baker
17. Brendan Piakura
18. Cory Paix
19. Xavier Willison
20. Delouise Hoeter
21. Jock Madden
22. Benjamin Te Kura
23. Tristan Sailor
24. No player signed
25. No player signed
26. No player signed
27. No player signed
28. No player signed
29. No player signed
30. No player signed
*Corey Oates has a player option, and is likely to re-sign. He will slot onto the wing in that case with Jesse Arthars dropping to the reserves.
Roster spots open: 7
What they still need
Taking that Oates will likely re-sign, it would leave the Broncos with eight spots, and the priority must be replacing Thomas Flegler.
While the loss of Herbie Farnworth is also a large one, the club have the ready-made relacement in Deine Mariner, who has been chomping at the bit for more time in the top grade.
Right now, Corey Jensen is likely to hold a starting spot in the front-row, and while Fletcher Baker adds value to a bench that could also feature Kobe Hetherington with Xavier Willison also fighting for a spot, their depth in the middle third is exceptionally skinny as it stands.
Pending the salary cap position, the Broncos could look at one more starting calibre player such as Luke Thompson from the Bulldogs or Jordan McLean from the Cowboys before adding to their depth by re-signing Martin Taupau and promoting Logan Bayliss-Brow.
Oates' re-signing means Jesse Arthars and Delouise Hoeter will both sit in the squad as depth in the backline, while Tristan Sailor has also put pen to paper on a new two-year deal to provide coverage at wing and fullback.
That would just about take care of the depth side of things in the backs, although another specialist centre to sit in the squad but not necessarily in the first-grade outfit will likely be needed.
A promotion for Josh Rodgers off a development deal to sit as extra coverage in the halves doesn't seem a bad idea either, while a player in the second-row to serve as back-up is also likely needed.