The comment that ignited the tussle between Bulldog Lachlan Lewis and Rabbitohs star Cody Walker has surfaced, with the latter handing Lewis a choice sledge.

As uncovered by The Daily Telegraph, Walker turned to Lewis to hand hm a sledge along the lines of: "Go back to reserve grade."

The comment is what looks to have kicked-off Lewis' tackle on Walker as both sets of players headed for the rooms at half-time.

half time sounds Lachlan Lewis has a few words and takes down Cody Walker and gets sinned binned for unsportsmanlike conduct i tell you, there’s always something going on with these two clubs #NRL #NRLSouthsBulldogs #NRLRabbitohsBulldogs pic.twitter.com/Lfib6XP7So — nrl bits (@nrlbits) July 18, 2021

The NRL revealed on Monday that Lewis would be fined between $1,600-$2,400 depending on an early guilty plea.

Lewis has been in the headlines over the past week as his position under Trent Barrett has come into question, with the Bulldogs half unlikely to receive a contract extension past this season.

The 24-year-old has featured for Canterbury's senior side on just five occasions this season, tallying a total of 41 matches since making his debut in 2018.