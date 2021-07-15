Passionate Canterbury Bulldogs' fans have started multiple online petitions in an attempt to force the club into offering a contract extension for young half Lachlan Lewis.

One petition, titled "Keep Lachlan Lewis at the Bulldogs" already has over 900 signatures, with fans seemingly desperate to not let another youngster slip from the club.

It comes as it was reported earlier this week that the Bulldogs will let Lewis leave the club at the end of the season.

The youngster has had an incredibly tough season, battling injuries and non-selection, although his form in New South Wales Cup has been outstanding for Bulldogs' feeder team Mounties.

He has played four first grade games this year, including the best performance of his career against the Roosters in a narrow loss last weekend. Lewis scored two tries in the effort after being called into the side at the last minute to replace another out of favour player in Kyle Flanagan.

His New South Wales Cup form has seen five performances, with two tries, four try assists and an average of well over 200 kicking metres per game. Lewis has also been dangerous running the ball, with a line break and six tackle busts.

As a half, his defence has also been noted to be strong, and while it's yet to be seen, it's thought other clubs would want a piece of Lewis into 2022.

The Bulldogs have identified Lewis as the player to leave however, given they have Matt Burton joining the club next season. He will play alongside already contracted halves Flanagan, Jake Averillo and Brandon Wakeham. Re-signing Lewis would give Canterbury an over abundance of halves, something they are looking to avoid as they balance a roster rebuild.

Canterbury currently sit last on the NRL table as they look to avoid their first wooden spoon since 2008.