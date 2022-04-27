After a promising second-half showing last week eeked the Brisbane Broncos past the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 34-14, their clash against the in-form Cronulla Sharks this Thursday night will be the ultimate test as they look to earn a spot inside the top eight.

However, despite this impressive showing last week, Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has found himself back in the speculative hot seat.

Walters adopted a Broncos squad in 2021 that had earnt the wooden spoon for the first time in franchise history the year before.

A slight improvement from the former Queensland Maroons coach in his maiden season with the Broncos, Walters finished third last but showed he had the ability to develop young talent if the patience was given.

And Broncos legend, as well as current board member, Darren Lockyer has thrown similar praises towards the embattled coach, ensuring the board is completely behind Walters.

“The board’s behind Kevvie,” Lockyer told WWOS.

“He came in last year and the morale was down, just with where the club was at. With respect to (Anthony) Seibold, he tried his hardest, but in the end, it didn’t work.

“Where the club was at - wooden spoon, the morale was down - he’s done a really good job of bringing that morale back into the playing group.

“He’s added a couple of good players to his roster. Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell have been really good signings for the club.

“There is a lot to look forward to in the next year or two and Kevvie’s been a big part of that.

“It’s news to me and all I can say is the board is 100 per cent behind Kevvie and what he’s doing.”

The addition of Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, as well as the rising form of stars Katoni Staggs and Payne Hass should give fans solace that under Walters the Broncos should at least be a threat for a finals appearance come September.