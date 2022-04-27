Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 09: Coach Kevin Walters directs his players during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Clive Berghofer Field on March 09, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

After a promising second-half showing last week eeked the Brisbane Broncos past the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 34-14, their clash against the in-form Cronulla Sharks this Thursday night will be the ultimate test as they look to earn a spot inside the top eight.

However, despite this impressive showing last week, Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has found himself back in the speculative hot seat.

Walters adopted a Broncos squad in 2021 that had earnt the wooden spoon for the first time in franchise history the year before.

A slight improvement from the former Queensland Maroons coach in his maiden season with the Broncos, Walters finished third last but showed he had the ability to develop young talent if the patience was given.

And Broncos legend, as well as current board member, Darren Lockyer has thrown similar praises towards the embattled coach, ensuring the board is completely behind Walters.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 13: Darren Lockyer looks on before the start of the round 1 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on March 13, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

“The board’s behind Kevvie,” Lockyer told WWOS.

“He came in last year and the morale was down, just with where the club was at. With respect to (Anthony) Seibold, he tried his hardest, but in the end, it didn’t work.

“Where the club was at - wooden spoon, the morale was down - he’s done a really good job of bringing that morale back into the playing group.

“He’s added a couple of good players to his roster. Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell have been really good signings for the club.

“There is a lot to look forward to in the next year or two and Kevvie’s been a big part of that.

“It’s news to me and all I can say is the board is 100 per cent behind Kevvie and what he’s doing.”

Brisbane Broncos Jersey Launch
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 26: Kurt Capewell and Adam Reynolds pose during the launch of the Brisbane Broncos 2022 NRL Season jersey at Suncorp Stadium on October 26, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The addition of Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, as well as the rising form of stars Katoni Staggs and Payne Hass should give fans solace that under Walters the Broncos should at least be a threat for a finals appearance come September.