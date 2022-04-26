The Brisbane Broncos have undoubtedly had a rough start to the season, winning just three of their first seven games.

It is, however, their best start to a season since Wayne Bennet was let go in 2018.

Despite this 'success', Channel Nine's Danny Weidler has reported that the Broncos will have to continue to improve under Kevin Walters if he wants to continue in his job as coach.

"He's probably doing enough at the moment but there are some people in and around the edges of the Broncos and of Kevin Walters' life that aren't necessarily supporting him the way that they should," Weidler said on Channel 9's 100% Footy.

"And it's a story that really could develop should Kevin Walters and the Broncos go bad."

Taking over from the disastrous reign of Anthony Seibold, Walters and his team have had their struggles. Adam Reynolds joining the team was supposed to be the catalyst of change following a wooden spoon in 2020 and a bottom-four effort in 2021.

While it hasn't happened just yet, Phil Gould says the signs are there.

"Regardless of what anyone else says, I think they've got the buy of the year in Adam Reynolds - he is perfect for their team," Gould said.

"He's the one that can bring all these young blokes to life. They've got such great athleticism; they're strong, they're young, they're fit, they play for the full 80 minutes. But Reynolds is the one that's now steering the ship.

"Before that, they were like a car without a steering wheel. It's only going to get better."