James Tedesco has galloped out to the lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race, claiming plenty of votes in Round 14 to overthrow Cameron Munster off the provisional top spot of the podium.

It's further down the top ten which will be of interest this week.

All of Jason Taumalolo, Jahrome Hughes, Scott Drinkwater and Joseph Tapine claimed big scores to move into the top ten in a big shake up.

While Taumalolo has been flirting with the top ten for much of the season, and Hughes has appeared before, Drinkwater and Tapine have come from nowhere.

Drinkwater recorded his fifth round of more than 17 votes, while Tapine has now claimed a total of 87 votes out of a possible 100 in his last five games.

Here are all the Round 14 votes.

North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Cowboys hammered the Dragons on Friday evening to open the round, going past 30 points as their defence held up yet again in what has been a stunning run of form for Todd Payten's side. Scott Drinkwater and Jason Taumalolo were clearly the best on park for the men from Townsville.

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Titans were no match for the Rabbitohs in the opening contest of Saturday's action, with Alex Johnston and Campbell Graham forming a dominant combination on the left. Only Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who was backing up from Origin, could hold his head high for the Titans with a stirring effort off the bench to try and keep his team in the contest.

Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm

It has been some weeks since Jahrome Hughes has been at his best, and some of that is down to the immense form of some of his teammates, but he was against the Roosters as he steered the Storm to a narrow and incredibly important win. Grant Anderson scoring a double on debut was the story of this match though.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Injuries were the story of the day for the Broncos after Saturday's clash with the Raiders. Despite that, Patrick Carrigan was enormous in backing up from Origin, and with the support of Thomas Flegler, won the battle in the middle over Joseph Tapine which set up the topsy-turvy win for the Broncos.

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

A dour affair for most of the first hour which took Brent Naden being sent off for a dangerous throw to bring it to life saw the Sea Eagles ultimately gallop away as Haumole Olakau'atu was voted unanimous man of the match ahead of Reuben Garrick and Josh Aloiai.

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers

The Panthers rolled past the Knights with ease on Sunday afternoon as the pressure continues to mount on coach Adam O'Brien. Brian To'o and Nathan Cleary were among the best, but there were plenty of standout performers for the men from the foot of the mountains as they went past 40.

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Matt Moylan played what could have been his best game of the year for the Sharks as they came back from an early scare against the New Zealand Warriors. Backed up by his outside backs, the Warriors were well and truly out of the contest as it hit the back end.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels

The Bulldogs caused the upset of the week, going past the Eels in a dramatic display on Monday afternoon which will leave Brad Arthur requesting no more Monday public holiday football for eternity following their earlier loss this season to the Tigers on Easter Monday. Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr were the best on ground for Canterbury.

Top Ten