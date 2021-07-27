There are just six weeks remaining in the NRL season, but suspensions and injuries will cause plenty of changes for Round 20. Here is all the team rumours and talk ahead of Round 20.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

The Roosters have copped monster blows in the backs, with both Matt Ikuvalu and Billy Smith going down with injuries last week. Josh Morris will return after being dropped last week, while their roster is light on for backline depth given Joseph Sualii's injury. Adam Keighgran would seem to be the other player to come in.

It's understood Mitchell Moses is potentially set to return this week. If he does, it'll be a straight swap with Jakob Arthur. Marata Niukore will be missing with injury, likely to be replaced by Bryce Cartwright, although given how much middle third action he has seen, Wiremu Greig could also be an option.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

The Tigers lose both Alex Seyfarth and Luke Garner to injury this week. Alex Twal should be able to return after missing last week at the last minute, failing HIA protocols. Michael Chee-Kam, who has been consistently amongst the reserves in recent weeks, is the other player who should be added to the 17. James Roberts is also set to return from lockdown, replacing youngster Junior Pauga. There is an outside chance Tommy Talau will be dumped as well.

Over at the Warriors, and things are going from bad to worse. Addin Fonua-Blake is certain to be missing, while Matt Lodge is also unlikely to beat a suspension. Eliesa Katoa and Jack Murchie are also set to be missing if they can't pass HIA protocols, adding to the disaster from Round 18 when Tohu Harris and Wayde Egan had their seasons ended. It's likely Leeson Ah Mau and Bunty Afoa will start in the front row, while if Murchie and Katoa are missing, Ben Murdoch-Masila could start in the second row. The likely additions to the bench include Kane Evans and Jackson Frei. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has also left the club, but that could be offset by the returns of Chanel Harris-Tavita and Peta Hiku, although one may come from the bench due to the injury crisis.

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowbboys

The Broncos have some injury problems, with Cory Paix and Jake Turpin both set to miss out. It could mean Kobe Hetherington shifts to hooker, or Danny Levi is handed a start. Thomas Flegler is also facing a ban for his hit on Isaah Yeo. It all means TC Robati should return, while Ben Te'o could be in line to return to the side from his early-season injury. Albert Kelly could also replace Brodie Croft, while Kevin Walters continues to hint that Xavier Coates hasn't played his last game for Brisbane.

Reuben Cotter is due back for the Cowboys, which is good timing given Reece Robson's HIA failure last week. Jake Granville could also shift from fullback to the bench with Ben Hampton's return to the side.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

It's understood Daniel Alvaro and Zac Lomax could both return this weekend, and with Cody Ramsey suffering a hand injury, Lomax could some straight back in. Corey Norman may return from his suspension as well, but would have to be picked over Jayden Sullivan. The Dragons still have plenty of suspensions to serve too, with Gerard Beale, Blake Lawrie, Josh Kerr, Jack Bird, Josh McGuire and Jack De Belin all yet to sit out.

Cameron Murray will be missing with a suspension, meaning Jai Arrow will likely move from the bench to lock. Jed Cartwright could take the vacant bench spot after being on the reserves list last weekend for the Rabbitohs' big win over the Warriors.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Mitchell Pearce and David Klemmer should return for the Knights, replacing Phoenix Crossland and Jack Johns. Kalyn Ponga could also miss out with a sternum injury, which would bring Tex Hoy back into the side.

The Raiders could possibly be without Josh Papalii unless he passes his concussion protocols. That would leave Joseph Tapine in the front row, otherwise, it could be reasonably expected Papalii will start. If Papalii is out, Ryan James is the most likely replacement. Jack Wighton, Elliott Whitehead and Corey Horsburgh could also all return. Matt Frawley would drop out of the side for Wighton in the halves, Whitehead would come straight in for Hudson Young who would shuffle back to the bench, and Horsburgh is a chance at the final bench spot against Matt Timoko and James.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

The blockbuster clash of the round has plenty of team selection questions. Cameron Munster, Dale Finucane and Felise Kaufusi will all return for this clash. Cooper Johns, Aaron Pene and Cooper Johns are all set to push to the reserves, while Trent Loiero and Tui Kamikamica will come from the bench. Ryan Papenhuyzen is also a chance to reclaim his number one jumper.

Penrith are set to be without duo Brian To'o (ankle) and Tyrone May (knee) for an extended period of time, with To'o facing six weeks on the sidelines with a syndesmosis injury. Isaah Yeo is unlikely to play after suffering a concussion last week, while James Fisher-Harris will also be missing. That is likely to bring Spencer Leniu and Liam Martin into the starting side in the forwards, with Matt Eisenhuth and either Izack Tago, Lindsay Smith or J'main Hopgood added to the interchange bench. The backline is likely to see Matt Burton move into the halves, with Nathan Cleary still not fit. That'll mean Brent Naden and Paul Momirovski move into the outside backs.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans

Luke Thompson could be missing with a suspension looming, but the return of Adam Elliott will cover that. If Thompson is out, Josh Jackson could switch to lock, allowing Elliott to come straight back in. Otherwise, Elliott would replace Corey Waddell, who would shift back to the bench, meaning Renouf Atoni would be dropped.

The Gold Coast will lose Patrick Herbert and possibly Brian Kelly. Tyrone Peachey would likely start in the centres, while Esan Marsters could also be due a reprieve if both are out. Jamal Fogarty will come straight back into the side as well, with either Ashley Taylor or Toby Sexton missing out. Erin Clark is also due back, but may miss out with Mitch Rein putting in a good showing.

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles

Matt Moylan is expected to return against the Sea Eagles in a stroke of good timing for the Sharks, with Shaun Johnson picking up a hamstring injury. Aiden Tolman is back too after suspension, likely to indirectly replace Andrew Fifita who will drop out. That means Toby Rudolf goes back to lock and Jack Williams to the bench.

Sean Keppie will be missing after returning to Sydney to be at the birth of his first child. Josh Aloiai will also be missing for suspension, while Dylan Walker will need to pass concussion protocols to play, meaning Manly need three new players on the bench. Karl Lawton is due back and will be one, while the other two will be picked from Jack Gosiewski, Cade Cust and Kurt De Luis.