- Clinton Gutherson (Eels)
Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored two tries, broke seven tackles, and recorded three line breaks in a strong performance at the back for Parramatta.
2. Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored his second hattrick in as many weeks against Newcastle.
3. Waqa Blake (Eels)
Centre
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, ran for 150 metres with ball-in-hand and broke through six tackle attempts.
4. Matthew Timoko (Raiders)
Centre
Try Assists
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Finds himself in our team of the week in what was his first game of the season. Completed a total of 32 tackles – a massive amount of defence for a centre – broke five tackles and recorded a try assist.
5. Ken Maumalo (Warriors)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a hat-trick of tries in his final appearance for his beloved Warriors.
6. Matt Burton (Panthers)
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Following back-to-back losses, Burton also sees himself named at five-eighth for the second consecutive week. Led Penrith’s second-half revival with two tries and try assist.
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly)
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Backed up from Origin with a determined performance to lead Manly to a big win over North Queensland. Recorded three try assists and two line-break assists in the 50-18 victory.
8. Josh Papalii (Raiders)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Well rested after a stint on the sidelines via suspension, Papalii returned with a Man of the Match performance, scoring a try and running for 170 metres. Queensland will welcome him back with open arms.
9. Brandon Smith (Storm)
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
All Run Metres
The form hooker in the competition at the moment, Smith added another try to his tally, scoring in his sixth consecutive game at dummy-half for the club.
10. Jared Wearea-Hargreaves (Roosters)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Another strong 80-minute performance from the veteran. Clocked 221 run metres and 42 tackles.
11. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored two tries and recorded seven tackle-breaks against a lacklustre North Queensland defensive outfit.
12. Isaiah Papali’i (Eels)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
LB Assists
137 run metres, 29 tackles, 12 tackle breaks, and a line-break assist during his 70 minutes on the park. The game’s most improved player.
13. Toby Rudolf (Sharks)
Lock
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored a try, ran for 168 metres and completed 37 tackles.
Interchange:
14. Reuben Garrick (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)
15. Jake Averillo (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)
16. Adam Elliott (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)
17. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)