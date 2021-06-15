  1. Clinton Gutherson (Eels)

CLINTON GUTHERSON
Fullback
Eels
ROUND 14 STATS
2
Tries
7
Tackle Breaks
150
All Run Metres

Scored two tries, broke seven tackles, and recorded three line breaks in a strong performance at the back for Parramatta.

2. Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs)

ALEX JOHNSTON
Wing
Rabbitohs
ROUND 14 STATS
3
Tries
168
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

Scored his second hattrick in as many weeks against Newcastle.

3. Waqa Blake (Eels)

WAQA BLAKE
Centre
Eels
ROUND 14 STATS
1
Tries
150
All Run Metres
6
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, ran for 150 metres with ball-in-hand and broke through six tackle attempts.

4. Matthew Timoko (Raiders)

MATTHEW TIMOKO
Centre
Raiders
ROUND 14 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Line Breaks
120
All Run Metres

Finds himself in our team of the week in what was his first game of the season. Completed a total of 32 tackles – a massive amount of defence for a centre – broke five tackles and recorded a try assist.

5. Ken Maumalo (Warriors)

KEN MAUMALO
Wing
Warriors
ROUND 14 STATS
3
Tries
168
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

Scored a hat-trick of tries in his final appearance for his beloved Warriors.

6. Matt Burton (Panthers)

MATT BURTON
Five-Eighth
Panthers
ROUND 14 STATS
1
Try Assists
2
Tries
470
Kick Metres

Following back-to-back losses, Burton also sees himself named at five-eighth for the second consecutive week. Led Penrith’s second-half revival with two tries and try assist.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly)

DALY CHERRY-EVANS
Halfback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 14 STATS
3
Try Assists
308
Kick Metres
2
LB Assists

Backed up from Origin with a determined performance to lead Manly to a big win over North Queensland. Recorded three try assists and two line-break assists in the 50-18 victory.

8. Josh Papalii (Raiders)

JOSH PAPALII
Prop
Raiders
ROUND 14 STATS
178
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Well rested after a stint on the sidelines via suspension, Papalii returned with a Man of the Match performance, scoring a try and running for 170 metres. Queensland will welcome him back with open arms.

9. Brandon Smith (Storm)

BRANDON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 14 STATS
32
Tackles Made
1
Tries
127
All Run Metres

The form hooker in the competition at the moment, Smith added another try to his tally, scoring in his sixth consecutive game at dummy-half for the club.

10. Jared Wearea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES
Prop
Roosters
ROUND 14 STATS
221
All Run Metres
3
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

Another strong 80-minute performance from the veteran. Clocked 221 run metres and 42 tackles.

11. Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly)

HAUMOLE OLAKAU'ATU
Second-Row
Sea Eagles
ROUND 14 STATS
17
Tackles Made
2
Tries
7
Tackle Breaks

Scored two tries and recorded seven tackle-breaks against a lacklustre North Queensland defensive outfit.

12. Isaiah Papali’i (Eels)

ISAIAH PAPALI'I
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 14 STATS
29
Tackles Made
12
Tackle Breaks
1
LB Assists

137 run metres, 29 tackles, 12 tackle breaks, and a line-break assist during his 70 minutes on the park. The game’s most improved player.

13. Toby Rudolf (Sharks)

TOBY RUDOLF
Lock
Sharks
ROUND 14 STATS
37
Tackles Made
5
Tackle Breaks
168
All Run Metres

Scored a try, ran for 168 metres and completed 37 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Reuben Garrick (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles) 

15. Jake Averillo (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs) 

16. Adam Elliott (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs) 

17. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)