  1. Matt Dufty (Dragons)

MATTHEW DUFTY
Fullback
Dragons
ROUND 13 STATS
2
Tries
5
Try Assists
2
Tackle Breaks

Responded to the announcement during the week that the Dragons won’t be renewing his contract into 2022 with a man-of-the-match performance, laying on five try assists and scoring two himself.

2. Maika Sivo (Eels)

Loading

MAIKA SIVO
Wing
Eels
ROUND 13 STATS
2
Tries
153
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

Crossed for a double, set up another and broke six tackles against a frail Newcastle defensive outfit.

3. Adam Doueihi (Tigers)

ADAM DOUEIHI
Centre
Wests Tigers
ROUND 13 STATS
1
Try Assists
72
All Run Metres

The versatile Doueihi had another outing to remember as his side went back-to-back for the first time this season by ending the undefeated streak of the Penrith Panthers.

4. Tom Opacic (Eels)

TOM OPACIC
Centre
Eels
ROUND 13 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
109
All Run Metres

Scored a try, ran for 109 metres with ball-in-hand and recorded two offloads during his side’s 36-point victory over Newcastle. Did well to keep the opposing Bradman Best out of the contest.

5. Greg Marzhew (Titans)

GREG MARZHEW
Wing
Titans
ROUND 13 STATS
1
Tries
158
All Run Metres
4
Tackles Made

Scored a try, broke five tackles and ran for over 150 metres. Stellar performance on debut.

6. Matt Burton (Panthers)

MATT BURTON
Five-Eighth
Panthers
ROUND 13 STATS
1
Tries
375
Kick Metres
2
Line Breaks

Tried his damndest to earn his side the two points but the Tigers were too strong. Scored a try, broke the line twice and earned his side 375 kick metres.

7. Luke Brooks (Tigers)

LUKE BROOKS
Halfback
Wests Tigers
ROUND 13 STATS
1
Try Assists
325
Kick Metres
1
Line Breaks

Has hit form over the past month and continued to excel against a depleted Penrith outfit. Controlled the tempo of the contest with a strong kicking game (325 kick metres), forcing two dropouts and recording a try assist.

8. Alex Twal (Tigers)

ALEX TWAL
Prop
Wests Tigers
ROUND 13 STATS
174
All Run Metres
4
Tackle Breaks
17
Hitups

Played close to eighty minutes as the game’s most underrated forward led the Wests Tigers pack to an upset victory. Completed 42 tackles and recorded 174 run metres.

9. Brandon Smith (Storm)

BRANDON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 13 STATS
36
Tackles Made
1
Tries
1
LB Assists

After an inconsistent start to the season, Smith has risen to be the form hooker of the competition over the past month of football. Scored a try, set up another, and ran for 95 metres out of dummy-half.

10. Jarrod Wallace (Titans)

JARROD WALLACE
Prop
Titans
ROUND 13 STATS
116
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Had a point to prove after being overlooked for State of Origin selection. Scored a try, completed 22 tackles and ran for 116 metres with ball-in-hand.

11. Ryan Matterson (Eels)

RYAN MATTERSON
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 13 STATS
31
Tackles Made
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Another forward who was out to prove to Origin selectors that he was worthy of a call-up for Game I. Scored a try, set up another, and didn’t miss a single tackle out of his 31 attempts.

12. Jack Bird (Dragons)

JACK BIRD
Second-Row
Dragons
ROUND 13 STATS
31
Tackles Made
1
Tries
1
Tackle Breaks

It’s good to see Jack Bird playing good football after a number of injury setbacks over the past three seasons. Played out of position and was one of the best on field, scoring a try and running for 139 metres.

13. Dale Finucane (Storm)

DALE FINUCANE
Lock
Storm
ROUND 13 STATS
31
Tackles Made
119
All Run Metres

Looked worse for wear after the contest following another workhorse performance from the Melbourne skipper. Completed 31 tackles and ran for 119 metres in a 72-minute outing.

Interchange: 

14. Jahrome Hughes (Storm) 
15. Clinton Gutherson (Eels) 
16. Luciano Leilua (Tigers) 
17. Waqa Blake (Eels) 