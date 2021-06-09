- Matt Dufty (Dragons)
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Responded to the announcement during the week that the Dragons won’t be renewing his contract into 2022 with a man-of-the-match performance, laying on five try assists and scoring two himself.
2. Maika Sivo (Eels)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Crossed for a double, set up another and broke six tackles against a frail Newcastle defensive outfit.
3. Adam Doueihi (Tigers)
Centre
Try Assists
All Run Metres
The versatile Doueihi had another outing to remember as his side went back-to-back for the first time this season by ending the undefeated streak of the Penrith Panthers.
4. Tom Opacic (Eels)
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored a try, ran for 109 metres with ball-in-hand and recorded two offloads during his side’s 36-point victory over Newcastle. Did well to keep the opposing Bradman Best out of the contest.
5. Greg Marzhew (Titans)
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a try, broke five tackles and ran for over 150 metres. Stellar performance on debut.
6. Matt Burton (Panthers)
Five-Eighth
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Tried his damndest to earn his side the two points but the Tigers were too strong. Scored a try, broke the line twice and earned his side 375 kick metres.
7. Luke Brooks (Tigers)
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Has hit form over the past month and continued to excel against a depleted Penrith outfit. Controlled the tempo of the contest with a strong kicking game (325 kick metres), forcing two dropouts and recording a try assist.
8. Alex Twal (Tigers)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
Played close to eighty minutes as the game’s most underrated forward led the Wests Tigers pack to an upset victory. Completed 42 tackles and recorded 174 run metres.
9. Brandon Smith (Storm)
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
LB Assists
After an inconsistent start to the season, Smith has risen to be the form hooker of the competition over the past month of football. Scored a try, set up another, and ran for 95 metres out of dummy-half.
10. Jarrod Wallace (Titans)
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Had a point to prove after being overlooked for State of Origin selection. Scored a try, completed 22 tackles and ran for 116 metres with ball-in-hand.
11. Ryan Matterson (Eels)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Another forward who was out to prove to Origin selectors that he was worthy of a call-up for Game I. Scored a try, set up another, and didn’t miss a single tackle out of his 31 attempts.
12. Jack Bird (Dragons)
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
It’s good to see Jack Bird playing good football after a number of injury setbacks over the past three seasons. Played out of position and was one of the best on field, scoring a try and running for 139 metres.
13. Dale Finucane (Storm)
Lock
Tackles Made
All Run Metres
Looked worse for wear after the contest following another workhorse performance from the Melbourne skipper. Completed 31 tackles and ran for 119 metres in a 72-minute outing.
Interchange:
14. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)
15. Clinton Gutherson (Eels)
16. Luciano Leilua (Tigers)
17. Waqa Blake (Eels)