Matt Dufty (Dragons)

MATTHEW DUFTY

Fullback Dragons ROUND 13 STATS 2

Tries 5

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks

Responded to the announcement during the week that the Dragons won’t be renewing his contract into 2022 with a man-of-the-match performance, laying on five try assists and scoring two himself.

2. Maika Sivo (Eels)

MAIKA SIVO

Wing Eels ROUND 13 STATS 2

Tries 153

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

Crossed for a double, set up another and broke six tackles against a frail Newcastle defensive outfit.

3. Adam Doueihi (Tigers)

ADAM DOUEIHI

Centre Wests Tigers ROUND 13 STATS 1

Try Assists 72

All Run Metres

The versatile Doueihi had another outing to remember as his side went back-to-back for the first time this season by ending the undefeated streak of the Penrith Panthers.

4. Tom Opacic (Eels)

TOM OPACIC

Centre Eels ROUND 13 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 109

All Run Metres

Scored a try, ran for 109 metres with ball-in-hand and recorded two offloads during his side’s 36-point victory over Newcastle. Did well to keep the opposing Bradman Best out of the contest.

5. Greg Marzhew (Titans)

GREG MARZHEW

Wing Titans ROUND 13 STATS 1

Tries 158

All Run Metres 4

Tackles Made

Scored a try, broke five tackles and ran for over 150 metres. Stellar performance on debut.

6. Matt Burton (Panthers)

MATT BURTON

Five-Eighth Panthers ROUND 13 STATS 1

Tries 375

Kick Metres 2

Line Breaks

Tried his damndest to earn his side the two points but the Tigers were too strong. Scored a try, broke the line twice and earned his side 375 kick metres.

7. Luke Brooks (Tigers)

LUKE BROOKS

Halfback Wests Tigers ROUND 13 STATS 1

Try Assists 325

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

Has hit form over the past month and continued to excel against a depleted Penrith outfit. Controlled the tempo of the contest with a strong kicking game (325 kick metres), forcing two dropouts and recording a try assist.

8. Alex Twal (Tigers)

ALEX TWAL

Prop Wests Tigers ROUND 13 STATS 174

All Run Metres 4

Tackle Breaks 17

Hitups

Played close to eighty minutes as the game’s most underrated forward led the Wests Tigers pack to an upset victory. Completed 42 tackles and recorded 174 run metres.

9. Brandon Smith (Storm)

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 13 STATS 36

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

LB Assists

After an inconsistent start to the season, Smith has risen to be the form hooker of the competition over the past month of football. Scored a try, set up another, and ran for 95 metres out of dummy-half.

10. Jarrod Wallace (Titans)

JARROD WALLACE

Prop Titans ROUND 13 STATS 116

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Had a point to prove after being overlooked for State of Origin selection. Scored a try, completed 22 tackles and ran for 116 metres with ball-in-hand.

11. Ryan Matterson (Eels)

RYAN MATTERSON

Second-Row Eels ROUND 13 STATS 31

Tackles Made 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Another forward who was out to prove to Origin selectors that he was worthy of a call-up for Game I. Scored a try, set up another, and didn’t miss a single tackle out of his 31 attempts.

12. Jack Bird (Dragons)

JACK BIRD

Second-Row Dragons ROUND 13 STATS 31

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

Tackle Breaks

It’s good to see Jack Bird playing good football after a number of injury setbacks over the past three seasons. Played out of position and was one of the best on field, scoring a try and running for 139 metres.

13. Dale Finucane (Storm)

DALE FINUCANE

Lock Storm ROUND 13 STATS 31

Tackles Made 119

All Run Metres

Looked worse for wear after the contest following another workhorse performance from the Melbourne skipper. Completed 31 tackles and ran for 119 metres in a 72-minute outing.

Interchange:

14. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

15. Clinton Gutherson (Eels)

16. Luciano Leilua (Tigers)

17. Waqa Blake (Eels)