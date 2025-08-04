After playing a key role in helping the South Sydney Rabbitohs reach the finals in the SG Ball Cup competition earlier this year, young playmaker Taj Alvarez has landed his maiden NRL contract.

Preparing for the future, the Rabbitohs have handed a long-term contract to Alvarez, who won the club's Players' Player of the Year in the Under-19s competition after playing in all 11 matches and scoring 13 tries and kicking one conversion.

This contract will see him progress to the club's development list in 2028 before moving onto the Top 30 roster for the 2029 NRL season.

On a New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) contract for the next two years, Alvarez recently made his Jersey Flegg Cup debut but won't play again this season after being sidelined with an injury he sustained at the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships.

Formerly a halfback before making the switch to five-eighth a couple of years ago, Alvarez has shown that he has a ton of potential despite only joining the Rabbitohs this season and has provided a lethal combination with Matthew Humphries.

A Terrigal-Wamberal Sharks junior, he has been compared to Canterbury Bulldogs legend Terry Lamb and is still only 18 years of age, meaning he is eligible to play in the SG Ball Cup again in 2026.

"This club has helped me out so much, given me the opportunity," he said in a recent interview with Rabbitohs Media.

"I love all the boys, they're all great, all the coaching staff. I couldn't thank them any more.

"It was great to get my first year of rep footy with the (Rabbitohs) boys. They're a great bunch."