Gold Coast Titans winger and a recent target of the Sydney Roosters, Phillip Sami, has reportedly re-signed, keeping him at the Titans until the end of 2026.

While Sami wouldn't come off-contract until the end of the 2024 season, the Titans have reportedly locked him up before November 1, 2023, where he is free to negotiate with other NRL clubs.

Set to put pen to paper on Thursday for a two-year extension, he has recently gauged the interest of several clubs, including the Sydney Roosters.

According to News Corp, the Bondi-based club were interested in signing him for the 2025 season- replacing Joseph Suaalii, who will leave the Roosters for rugby union.

After scoring a long-range 80-metre try against the Eels two weeks ago, Sami has run 2725 metres (averaging 170 metres per game), recorded 90 tackle busts, and scored ten tries.

Speaking to the AAP, Sami's mentor from his high school years and former United States assistant coach Lee Addison revealed that he has always been destined for greatness and the contract extension is an amazing reward for him.

"When I watched Phil debut in NRL I made a comment on my social media that he looked like he'd played 100 games, and now he has played 100," Addison told AAP.

"He was always destined to play at this level. He always looks so comfortable. Phil's best games are brilliant and his worst games are never catastrophic.

"I don't think it is any coincidence that the best coach of our time, Wayne Bennett, was the one who picked him for Queensland in State of Origin back in 2020.

"I dare say that if Val Holmes hadn't returned to rugby league, and Selwyn Cobbo hadn't come on the scene, that (Sami) would have played more than his two Origin games.

"When he was at school he wasn't the best trainer and just did what he had to do but he has become a family man and is taking his football more seriously because he is providing for his family.