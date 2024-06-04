The NRL have confirmed a recall for Chris Sutton to on-field duties for the first time this year.

The referee has been used in other roles by the NRL over the first 13 rounds of this season, but with Ashley Klein - who will referee Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series on Wednesday evening - and Todd Smith rested, Sutton will move back into a main refereeing position.

Klein will serve on double duty in the bunker this weekend for the North Queensland Cowboys - New Zealand Warriors' game, as well as the Melbourne Storm - Newcastle Knights.

Grant Atkins will referee the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks clash in what could be the game of the weekend, while Peter Gough will take charge of the King's Birthday clash between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels on Monday.

Here are all the appointments for Round 14.

Chris ButlerTodd Smith and Jon StoneAdam GeeTodd SmithDaniel Luttringer

Chris SuttonMichael Wise and Nick PelgraveLiam KennedyNick PelgraveLiam Kennedy

Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiMatt Noyen and Jarrod ColeAshley KleinMatt NoyenNick Morel

Grant AtkinsDrew Oultram and Damian BradyPeter GoughDrew OultramJosh Eaton

Adam GeePhil Henderson and Belinda SharpeAshley KleinBelinda SharpeClayton Wills

Gerard SuttonLiam Kennedy and Wyatt RaymondChris ButlerLiam KennedyKieren Irons

Peter GoughDavid Munro and Todd SmithKasey BadgerTodd SmithDamian Brady