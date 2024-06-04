The NRL have confirmed a recall for Chris Sutton to on-field duties for the first time this year.

The referee has been used in other roles by the NRL over the first 13 rounds of this season, but with Ashley Klein - who will referee Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series on Wednesday evening - and Todd Smith rested, Sutton will move back into a main refereeing position.

Klein will serve on double duty in the bunker this weekend for the North Queensland Cowboys - New Zealand Warriors' game, as well as the Melbourne Storm - Newcastle Knights.

Grant Atkins will referee the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks clash in what could be the game of the weekend, while Peter Gough will take charge of the King's Birthday clash between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels on Monday.

Here are all the appointments for Round 14.

 2024-06-07T10:00:00Z 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2024-06-07T10:00:00Z 
   WST
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Todd Smith and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

 2024-06-08T05:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2024-06-08T05:00:00Z 
   SOU
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy

 2024-06-08T07:30:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2024-06-08T07:30:00Z 
   NZW
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

 2024-06-08T09:35:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2024-06-08T09:35:00Z 
   CRO
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

 2024-06-09T04:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2024-06-09T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

 2024-06-09T06:05:00Z 
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2024-06-09T06:05:00Z 
   MAN
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

 2024-06-10T06:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2024-06-10T06:00:00Z 
   PAR
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: David Munro and Todd Smith
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady