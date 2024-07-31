Gerard Sutton has been appointed to what is arguably the match of the round in Perth when the Dolphins take on the Sydney Roosters, with both teams in the mix for the top eight and top four respectively.

He will be backed up by Liam Kennedy in the bunker after he handled Origin 1 from the same position.

Kennedy will be the on-field official for the Sharks and Rabbitohs on Saturday evening, while Peter Gough handles the Queensland derby between the Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos.

Here are all the appointments across both the NRL and NRLW this weekend.

NRL Round 22 referee and match official appointments

Chris ButtlerChris Sutton and Drew OultramAshley KleinChris SuttonTom Cambourn

Todd SmithPhil Henderson and Tyson BroughGrant AtkinsonTyson BroughPaki Parkinson

Gerard SuttonDavid Munro and Zigy Przeklasa-AdamskiLiam KennedyChris SuttonChris Sutton

Peter GoughDan Schwass and Jarrod ColeWyatt RaymondJarrod ColeNick Pelgrave

Grant AtkinsDrew Oultram and Michael WiseMatt NoyenBelinda SharpeBelinda Sharpe

Liam KennedyJon Stone and Damian BradyKasey BadgerJon StoneLachlan Greenfield

Adam GeeMatt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiChris ButlerZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiClayton Wills

NRLW Round 2 referee and match official appointments

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Ashley KleinChris Sutton and Wyatt RaymondGerard SuttonChris SuttonKieren Irons

Referee: Daniel Luttringer

Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Ethan Klein

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Ethan Klein

Standby touch judge: Gage Miles

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Nick Pelgrave

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Luke Saldern

Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Dillan Wells

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer

Standby touch judge: Brad Kiehne

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Ethan Klein

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Standby referee: Luke Saldern

Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern

North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Touch judges: Jack Klein and Rochelle Tamarua

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarau

Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton