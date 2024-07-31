Gerard Sutton has been appointed to what is arguably the match of the round in Perth when the Dolphins take on the Sydney Roosters, with both teams in the mix for the top eight and top four respectively.

He will be backed up by Liam Kennedy in the bunker after he handled Origin 1 from the same position.

Kennedy will be the on-field official for the Sharks and Rabbitohs on Saturday evening, while Peter Gough handles the Queensland derby between the Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos.

Here are all the appointments across both the NRL and NRLW this weekend.

NRL Round 22 referee and match official appointments

 2024-08-01T09:50:00Z 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2024-08-01T09:50:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLTigersCowboys
Referee: Chris Buttler
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn

 2024-08-02T08:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2024-08-02T08:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLWarriorsEels
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Grant Atkinson
Standby referee: Tyson Brough
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

 2024-08-02T10:00:00Z 
HBF Park
DOL   
 2024-08-02T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLDolphinsRoosters
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Zigy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Chris Sutton

 2024-08-03T05:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2024-08-03T05:00:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLTitansBroncos
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Dan Schwass and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave

 2024-08-03T07:30:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2024-08-03T07:30:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLStormDragons
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe

 2024-08-03T09:35:00Z 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2024-08-03T09:35:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLSharksSouths
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Lachlan Greenfield

 2024-08-04T04:00:00Z 
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2024-08-04T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLPanthersKnights
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

 2024-08-04T06:05:00Z 
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN   
 2024-08-04T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLBulldogsRaiders
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

NRLW Round 2 referee and match official appointments

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Ethan Klein
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Gage Miles

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Nick Pelgrave
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Tori Wilkie
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Standby touch judge: Brad Kiehne

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Ethan Klein
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern

North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Touch judges: Jack Klein and Rochelle Tamarua
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarau
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton