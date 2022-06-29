Former New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers' forward Elijah Taylor has revealed he wants to return to the NRL to finish his career.

Taylor was renowned during his NRL career for playing big minutes and being one of the game's best defenders, regularly churning through mountains of defensive work in his role at lock.

While he fell to a bench role during the final season of his time in the NRL with the Tigers before being released to join the Salford Red Devils, he has reminded everyone what he can do during his time in England.

Captaining the club, he has regularly gone back to churning out big minutes in the middle third, and told Wide World of Sports that he believes he still has something to offer the globe's premier rugby league competition before hanging up the boots.

"I feel I still have something to offer and would love to come back to the NRL," Taylor told the publication.

It's understood no NRL clubs have expressed interest in the 32-year-old yet, however, multiple Super League clubs are lining up for Taylor, who played 11 Tests for New Zealand between 2011 and 2017, playing in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup Final against Australia during that time.

Despite Salford being unable to climb the Super League ladder, finishing 11th last year and currently sitting eighth this year, it has hardly been the fault of Taylor.

He played 186 games during his NRL career, which began in 2011 with the Warriors. He played 67 games for the Warriors between 2011 and 2013, 39 for the Panthers between 2014 and 2016 and 80 for the Tigers between 2016 and 2020.

A former New Zealand under-18s player, Taylor was marked as a prodigious talent well before his NRL debut after captaining the Warriors' under-20s side into the 2010 NYC grand final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, a competition he ultimately played 52 matches in.