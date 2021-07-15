English Super League side Wigan have completed the signings of Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting the pair have signed three-year deals and will head overseas in 2022.

24-year-old Ellis is currently playing with the St George Illawarra Dragons and has made six appearances this season.

KAIDE ELLIS

Lock Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Offloads 11.3

Tackles Made 0.1

Tackle Breaks

Ellis has played a total of 22 NRL matches, with eight games for the Penrith Panthers before he made the move to Dragons last year.

While 26-year-old Mago is currently playing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs after having short stints with both the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos.

Props Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago to Wigan? Both mid-twenties with potential but seem to have struggled establishing themselves in the NRL. — Alex Tyrer Graham (@AlexG6) July 15, 2021

Mago has become an important part of the South Sydney squad this season and the Rabbitohs were reportedly keen to keep him, but the Warriors' offer proved to be too big for them to compete with.

There will be plenty of changeover at Wigan next season, with Jackson Hastings returning to the NRL after signing with the Wests Tigers.