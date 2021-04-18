Former Roosters and Sea Eagles playmaker Jackson Hastings has signed with the Wests Tigers on a two-year deal.

Hastings departed Manly in 2018 in a move to English Super League club Salford, before moving to Wigan last year where he has since plied his trade.

The 25-year-old has long been linked to a return to the NRL, with the 2019 Man of Steel set for a venture to Concord.

Hastings played down reports last month that he was destined for a move to the Tigers after meeting with coach Michael Maguire, however has previously stated his desires to return down under.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph earlier this year, Hastings flagged the inevitability that he would make a return to the NRL.

“The plan was always to eventually come back to Australia and hopefully get a deal to play in the NRL,” Hastings said.

“Australia is home, but this is where I didn’t fulfil my potential. I’d love to come back and change people’s perception of me, everyone knows what note I left on.

“I want people to know the real Jackson Hastings, not the person they saw four or five years ago.”

Hastings will join the Tigers from next season, with Maguire stating his excitement of having the British star join the Tigers.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming Jackson to our squad in 2022,” Maguire said.

“Jackson’s shown himself to be an extremely competitive player and someone who wants to prove himself in the NRL. We’re looking forward to him adding to our club and squad in the 2022 season and beyond.”

Hastings has flourished in his time abroad, managing to reach the Super League Grand Final with both the Red Devils and Warriors and was crowned as the competition’s best player two years ago.

The Great Britain representative played a total of 47 NRL matches with the Chooks and Sea Eagles prior to being released by the latter after a falling out with Daly Cherry-Evans and coach Trent Barrett.

According to The Herald, Wests had opened up $600,000 in cap space in hope of luring Harry Grant back from Melbourne given the uncertainty of Cameron Smith’s future at the end of the 2020.